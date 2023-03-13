JD Technologies Global Opens Sales Office in Eastern Canada to Serve Aerospace, Military & Defense and Other Industries

Launching a new sales office in the region will facilitate the ability to pursue and win new business through high-quality referrals and consultative selling.

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company, today announced the launch of its new office in Eastern Canada via an Alliance Partnership with Gerry Koury. This partnership puts JD Technologies Global, LLC in an excellent position to better serve our customers and partners in Eastern Canada. The verticals that will be served include aerospace, military & defense, and industrial.“We are very pleased to expand our field sales company and proven consultative selling approach into target rich territories such as Eastern Canada. With a strong customer base in Canada, we get a lot of referrals and requests to service this territory. Now with an office strategically located in this region we can effectively and efficiently execute” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC. “The true beneficiaries of this expansion include our valued customers and principals” added Mr. Knott.To support this expansion JD Technologies Global, LLC has hired Gerry Koury as Senior Sales Account Executive to manage business in Eastern Canada. Mr. Koury started his aerospace career with Pratt & Whitney Canada in the late 1970’s as an account manager. Over the last four decades Mr. Koury has been successful in generating new business and maintaining relationships with key customers in Canada. He has extensive experience in aerospace, military & defense, space, and related high-tech industries. He has a strong technical background with an engineering degree from McGill University, one of Canada's best-known institutions of higher learning and one of the leading universities in the world.“With an office in Eastern Canada and the ability to speak the language, we are in an excellent position to grow business in Canada. Over the years I have successfully represented numerous manufacturers that benefited from my consultative selling approach,” said Gerry Koury, Senior Sales Account Executive for JD Technologies Global, LLC. “I am very pleased to be working with such a successful and established field sales company as JD Technologies Global, LLC who has been in business for over 20 years. In addition to a proven process for securing new business and building long-term relations, we have a marketing team headed by Judy Monahan, Director of Marketing for JD Technologies Global, LLC, to support salespeople in the field” added Mr. Koury.About JD Technologies, LLCJD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services, and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com CONTACTGerry KouryC: +1 514-891-8088gkaero@outlook.comPRESS CONTACTSGeneral Contact Informationjudym@jdtechsales.com