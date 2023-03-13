Submit Release
BioVeritas Showcases Positive Results from Bread and Tortilla Mold Inhibitor Efficacy Study

Company’s truly clean ingredients match petrochemical-derived efficacy and outperform leading clean competitor

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioVeritas, an innovative bio-based ingredient company pioneering a leading upcycling process for the clean-label movement, today announced the results of a recent third-party efficacy study of their non-petrochemical mold inhibitor for bread and tortillas. The small sample size study shows positive preliminary results against both traditionally produced calcium propionate derived from petrochemicals and against a leading competitor in the clean-label market.

In this recent preliminary study, BioVeritas’ clean-label mold inhibitor created through The BioVeritas Process™ -- a proprietary method for turning excess and unused food into clean-label ingredients -- went head-to-head with petrochemical-derived calcium propionate and another clean-label competitor. When compared to a leading clean-label competitor, the BioVeritas cultured extract extended shelf life an average of nearly 30% in both bread loaves and tortillas, a potentially game-changing level of efficacy for manufacturers. Compared to the petrochemical incumbent, BioVeritas’ cultured extract displayed equivalent efficacy in tortillas while providing manufacturers with the clean-label ingredients demanded by today’s consumers.

“An effective replacement for petrochemical ingredients must deliver both a true clean label experience for the consumer and high efficacy for the producer” stated David Austgen, chief executive officer of BioVeritas. "Our mold inhibitor will be a leading clean-label solution that does both, delivering on the clean-label promise for both consumers and manufacturers.”

The study was performed by Great Plains Analytical Laboratory and the report is available upon request by emailing info@bioveritas.com.

Samples of BioVeritas' full range of clean organic acids, including its clean-label mold inhibitor, are available now. For more information on BioVeritas’ solutions, visit www.bioveritas.com

About BioVeritas
BioVeritas, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas’ products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.

