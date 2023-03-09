Brendan Bradley And His Musical Metaverse

NPC/Brendan Bradley Brendan Bradley VR Brendan Bradley

A New Kind of Theatre Comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brendan Bradley is bringing his original musical, Non-Player Character to this year’s USITT Conference in St. Louis, MO. The United States Institute for Theatre Technology hosts Bradley, known as “America’s Scrappy Storyteller,” to speak on the March 17th panel Creating A Virtual Reality Production and perform Non-Player Character to the professionals in attendance, offering a glimpse of the future of live performance.

Brendan Bradley, who has appeared in over 100 films and television projects opposite stars like Dolly Parton, Bruce Willis and Selena Gomez, began creating virtual reality theater during the Covid-19 shutdown. Bradley released a free playhouse for fellow artists trapped at home and has since shepherded a new world of storytelling by supporting and presenting dozens of immersive experiences that take the audience literally inside the story.

After presenting at the USITT Conference, Bradley will cross the street to MX Movies and Bar for a pop-up performance of his full length musical for the local St. Louis community. “This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our community to try something like this,” says Matt Sanders, General Manager of MX Movies and Bar. Select audience members may attend as “participants,” joining the actor on-stage, wearing virtual reality headsets; meanwhile “spectators,” seated comfortably in the theater, witness the virtual world and characters projected in real-time on the big screen. St. Louisian videographer, The Film Perspective, will capture the event on multiple cameras to be streamed to XR Must, as the online magazine’s first live VR performance presentation.

In the musical, Non-Player Character, Bradley portrays a non-playable character (NPC) of a fictitious video game who relies on the audience players to navigate the story. What follows is a tightrope act of audience improvisation and participation with only Bradley’s original songs to subtly nudge the narrative. Seated spectators and audiences at home can even influence the story via a mobile app that provides information about the experience and buttons to vote on key decisions and spawn items the players may need. Non-Player Character sits at the cutting edge of real-time theater, video games, escape rooms and concerts.

Brendan Bradley is joined on-stage by Maurice Soque Jr, Bradley’s co-writer for all the music for Non-Player Character, and Soque seamlessly underscores the story using piano, guitar and saxophone. Supporting them from the projection booth is Michael Morran, the show’s technical director, using computer code to trigger theatrical cues of real-time changes to the lighting, scenery and characters. St. Louis is the third city to host Non-Player Character, after hybrid performances in Boston and London. The accompanying workshop album debuted on the Top Soundtrack Chart with first single ‘Reprogram Me’ arriving at No. 25 on iTunes and garnering over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Non-Player Character is the latest in a legacy of Bradley’s experimentation with new storytelling tools to reach new audiences. In 2017, he established The Brendan Bradley Innovation Lab at his alma mater, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and he was a Finalist for The Producer Guild of America’s Innovation Award in 2020. As an Actor, he currently has two major motion pictures expected to premiere later this year and ongoing DLC releases feature his performance in Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game.

For now, you can catch Brendan Bradley performing Non-Player Character live in the Gateway City. Limited tickets let you experience the best of live theater, music, video games, animated films and even free concessions. More information can be found at www.brendanabradley.com/npc-stl or by contacting MX Movies & Bar at (314) 222-2994 | 618 Washington Avenue St. Louis, MO 63101

