Rainbow Hill the Band Announces New Album Crash Bloom, Third Chapter of the 'Brick by Brick' Saga, Arriving March 20

Rainbow Hill Foundation Logo Crash Bloom Album Cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Hill the Band today announced the upcoming release of its newest album, Crash Bloom, arriving Friday, March 20, 2026. The album marks the third installment in the evolving “Brick by Brick” saga, a musical journey centered on recovery, queer resilience, and rebuilding life after adversity. Since launching in 2025, Rainbow Hill’s music has resonated with listeners around the world. What began as a storytelling music project connected to the mission of Rainbow Hill Foundation has grown into a powerful musical narrative about survival, healing, and chosen family.

Created by Joey Bachrach, the project blends songwriting and emerging music production technologies including AI-assisted tools, to tell deeply personal stories rooted in real experiences within the LGBTQ recovery community. The songs on Crash Bloom are inspired by lived experiences of rebuilding life after addiction and creating affirming recovery spaces for LGBTQ individuals. Several tracks reference the early days of sobriety in Los Angeles, from long nights in Echo Park to the eventual creation of Rainbow Hill, a community dedicated to helping others find stability, connection, and healing.

Across ten tracks, Crash Bloom explores the moment when life begins again after the wreckage. Through soaring anthems and intimate reflections, the album traces a path from hardship to hope. The title track captures the spirit of the project: “Crash Bloom, we rise from the wreck, turned every ‘maybe’ into a step.” Other songs explore different stages of healing and growth. “Cigarette Prayers” reflects on the quiet desperation many experience before recovery, while “Mess of Me” and “Pretty When It Hurts” explore vulnerability, love, and learning to accept oneself during the healing process. Tracks like “Run From the Rain” and “Bloom Anyway” celebrate resilience and the strength that comes from choosing to keep going.

In recent months, therapists and recovery professionals have reached out to share that they are using Rainbow Hill’s music in therapy sessions and recovery programs. Many report that clients in recovery connect deeply with the lyrics and feel seen in stories about addiction, healing, identity, and growth. The response has been especially strong within LGBTQ recovery communities, where listeners say the songs reflect experiences of identity, addiction recovery, and chosen family that are rarely represented in mainstream music.

“People have told us they hear their own lives in these songs,” said Joey Bachrach, sober influencer and creator of the project. “We’ve had therapists share that they play the music for their clients because the lyrics capture feelings people sometimes struggle to put into words. Hearing that the music is helping people feel understood means everything to us.” Throughout the album, themes of queer identity and resilience remain central. The music reflects the experience of learning to survive, rebuild, and ultimately bloom despite the past. The album’s closing anthem, “Ashes in Bloom,” captures the project’s core message: “We’re not broken, we’re in full bloom.”

The music of Rainbow Hill the Band also remains closely tied to the mission of Rainbow Hill Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals seeking addiction recovery and sober living opportunities. The project helps raise awareness for the foundation’s work providing scholarships and resources for those in need. With Crash Bloom, Rainbow Hill the Band completes the first arc of the “Brick by Brick” saga, a trilogy exploring survival, healing, and transformation. But the journey is far from over.

Listeners won’t have to wait long for the next chapter. A remix album titled Desert Bloom, featuring new interpretations of fan-favorite tracks from the trilogy, is scheduled for release later this spring in time for festival season. For now, Crash Bloom stands as a powerful conclusion to the first chapter of the story and a reminder that even after life’s hardest moments, something beautiful can still grow.

Tracklist: Crash Bloom

Crash Bloom

Mess of Me

Cigarette Prayers

Halfway Home

Run from the Rain

Bloom Anyway

Pretty When It Hurts

Velvet Damage

Backseat Ghosts

Ashes in Bloom

About Rainbow Hill the Band

Rainbow Hill the Band is a music project centered on themes of recovery, queer resilience, and rebuilding life after adversity. Inspired by real experiences in the LGBTQ recovery community, the project has grown a global audience through emotionally driven storytelling and uplifting messages of hope.

Crash Bloom

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