Rainbow Hill The Band Drops Desert Bloom A Remix Album Celebrating Fan Favorites From The 'Brick by Brick' Saga

Rainbow Hill Foundation Logo Desert Bloom Album Cover

New release reimagines songs from the trilogy that resonated with listeners worldwide through themes of recovery, queer resilience, and healing

None of this would exist without Rainbow Hill Sober Living. That’s where this story truly began, all of it came from wanting queer people to know they deserve a safe place to heal.” — Joey Bachrach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of Crash Bloom, the emotional finale of the “Brick by Brick” trilogy, Rainbow Hill the Band has announced its newest project: Desert Bloom, arriving tomorrow May 15th on all major streaming platforms. The remix album reimagines fan-favorite songs from the trilogy that began with Brick by Brick in 2025 and continued through Afterglow and Crash Bloom. Blending cinematic electronic production, festival-inspired soundscapes, and emotionally driven storytelling, Desert Bloom serves as both a celebration of the first era of Rainbow Hill and a bridge into the project’s next chapter.

“This project felt like the perfect way to honor the journey these songs have taken people on,” said Joey Bachrach, creator of Rainbow Hill the Band and co-founder of Rainbow Hill Recovery and Rainbow Hill Sober Living. “The ‘Brick by Brick’ saga connected with people in ways we never expected. Desert Bloom gives these songs a new atmosphere while keeping the heart of what made them meaningful.”

Since launching in 2025, Rainbow Hill’s music has developed a growing international audience through songs centered on addiction recovery, queer identity, vulnerability, and chosen family. In recent months, therapists and recovery professionals have shared that they are using the music in therapy sessions and recovery settings, where clients have connected deeply with the lyrics and emotional honesty behind the project.

Desert Bloom transforms familiar songs from the Brick by Brick trilogy into expansive new experiences while preserving the emotional storytelling that defined the original releases.

The album release also arrives during a significant season for Rainbow Hill Foundation, the nonprofit organization connected to the project’s mission of supporting LGBTQ+ individuals seeking addiction recovery and sober living opportunities. On May 24, 2026, the foundation will host its upcoming fundraiser at CycleBar Culver City, bringing together community members to raise awareness and critical funds for LGBTQ recovery scholarships and support services.

Joey Bachrach and Andrew Fox will also appear at West Hollywood Pride from June 5–7, 2026, in recognition of their continued advocacy and community work through Rainbow Hill Foundation and the broader Rainbow Hill movement. During Pride weekend, Rainbow Hill will also raffle treatment scholarship opportunities to help expand access to LGBTQ-affirming recovery care and raise awareness about mental health and addiction recovery within the community.

In addition, Rainbow Hill Recovery was recently awarded grant funding by the City of West Hollywood, to provide behavioral health and recovery support services for members of the West Hollywood community, including individuals who live, work, or are unhoused within the city and are seeking LGBTQ-affirming treatment and support. The roots of the Rainbow Hill movement trace back to 2021, when Rainbow Hill Sober Living first opened with the goal of creating affirming recovery spaces for LGBTQ individuals. What began as a sober living program eventually expanded into a larger mission encompassing treatment services, nonprofit advocacy, community outreach, and music centered on healing and transformation. “None of this would exist without Rainbow Hill Sober Living,” Bachrach said. “That’s where this story truly began. The music, the foundation, the community, all of it came from wanting queer people to know they deserve a safe place to heal.”

While Crash Bloom marked the conclusion of the first major chapter of the “Brick by Brick” saga, Desert Bloom offers listeners one final drive through the trilogy before the next era begins. Several long-anticipated future releases are already in development. For now, Desert Bloom stands as both a celebration of how far Rainbow Hill has come and a reminder that healing can continue evolving long after the storm has passed.

About Rainbow Hill The Band

Rainbow Hill the Band is a music project centered on themes of recovery, queer resilience, and rebuilding life after adversity. Inspired by real experiences in the LGBTQ recovery community, the project has grown a global audience through emotionally driven storytelling and uplifting messages of hope.

The music is closely connected to the work of Rainbow Hill Foundation, which supports LGBTQ individuals seeking addiction recovery and sober living opportunities through scholarships and community initiatives.

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