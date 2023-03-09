Juni Learning Launches Juni Tutor Bot: The AI Tutoring Chatbot on Discord

Leading provider of STEM learning solutions launches online tutoring assistant on Discord, leveraging generative AI and top live tutors to make education support accessible everywhere.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juni Learning, a leading provider of online education solutions, today announced the launch of Juni Tutor Bot, an AI-powered online tutoring solution to help students achieve academic success. Juni Tutor Bot is available today exclusively on Discord, a popular voice, video, and text communications platform.

The bot is available 24/7 and free to access on Discord, making it flexible and convenient for millions of students who already use Discord today. Students simply send a text question like "How do you solve 5x = 10 for x" or a photo of the problem they need help with to the bot in Discord, and receive an immediate response with step-by-step guidance. If students need more help, they can request assistance from a live Juni Tutor in the Juni Study Room Discord server. The bot supports a range of topics, including math and science like Algebra, Calculus, Biology, and Chemistry, as well as humanities like Economics, English, and Spanish.

Juni's proprietary technology makes Juni Tutor Bot more suited for homework help specifically than broad models like OpenAI's ChatGPT alone. By incorporating large language models ("LLMs") to cover a wide surface area for understanding and creating natural language, computational engines to accurately solve math problems, and additional unique fine-tuning, Juni Tutor Bot can effectively solve a broad range of questions with conversational language akin to a human tutor. This multi-pronged and modular approach of integrating multiple foundational AI technologies sets Juni Tutor Bot apart.

This technical expertise and years of experience with live instruction also uniquely position the Juni team to fine-tune a model purpose-built for homework help and student learning. Over the years, Juni has employed thousands of expert tutors from top universities across the US and taught hundreds of thousands of classes. Now, the company is leveraging those learnings to build and enhance Juni Tutor Bot, and accelerate human-in-the-loop tuning and feedback for the best student experience.

Generative artificial intelligence offers an unprecedented opportunity to address student needs and learning gaps, and most importantly, help students of all backgrounds excel. There are almost 35 million college and high school students in the US alone, and many students are falling behind in reading and math as per the latest NAEP report card due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. Meanwhile, ChatGPT reached almost 100 million users within 2 months of its release and became the fastest-growing consumer application of all time, highlighting the demand for digital assistants in everyday use.

The Juni team is constantly improving the bot to meet diverse learner needs. Academic honesty and safety are also critical components of the student experience, and students must abide by their schools' honor code when using the bot. Juni also moderates usage by incorporating live tutors to monitor student questions and behavior when using the bot. Students learn how to safely leverage AI tools to accelerate their learning, a critical skill in the 21st century.

"We believe that every student deserves access to high-quality education and personalized support," said Vivian Shen, CEO of Juni Learning. "Juni Tutor Bot is our solution to make homework help and test prep more accessible and effective for all students. The distinctive combination of Juni Learning's technical team, proprietary data for tailoring broad AI models for education-specific needs, and Juni's experience in live instruction make the Juni Tutor Bot uniquely equipped to help students achieve their academic goals."

"Students use Discord every day to study with their friends and connect with each other across the world. With Juni Tutor Bot, students can now directly access educational resources and homework help directly in Discord," said Cherry Park, Head of Platform Ecosystem Marketing at Discord. "This is a massive unlock for students everywhere and just the beginning for what AI can do for learning and studying communities on Discord."

Juni Tutor Bot is also a valuable resource for teachers, especially with looming teacher shortages and wider learning loss gaps. Overstretched educators can provide students with extra support through Juni Tutor Bot and get extra bandwidth back to focus on other critical tasks. Over time, Juni Tutor Bot's personalized feedback and instant response capabilities also help teachers tailor their instruction more effectively for individual students. By working together with teachers, Juni Tutor Bot can provide a comprehensive and effective learning experience that benefits both students and educators.

Juni Tutor Bot is available now on Discord, which can be accessed through Juni Learning's website at https://junilearning.com/juni-tutor-bot/.

About Juni Learning

Founded in 2017, Juni Learning is an award-winning provider of online education solutions, offering personalized learning experiences to students around the world. As a leader in STEM education, Juni helps students of all ages and levels achieve their academic and career goals through innovative technology and expert instruction. The company is backed by top leaders and investors in technology including Y Combinator, Forerunner Ventures, and Pear VC. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit Juni Learning's website at https://junilearning.com/

About Discord

Founded in 2015, Discord is a voice, video, and text communications platform that brings people together over shared experiences and gives everyone a place to belong. With over 150 million monthly active users across 19 million servers, Discord helps friends and communities of all sizes come together to hang out and explore their interests. Discord offers a premium subscription called Nitro that gives users special perks like higher quality streams and fun customizations.

