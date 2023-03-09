Clarksville Heating & Air Wins Coveted 2023 Carrier President's Award for Leadership and Excellence
Maryland HVAC company Clarksville Heating & Air has received two 2023 President’s Awards from Carrier, the leader in home heating & air conditioning systems.
We are honored to receive both these esteemed awards. They reflect our commitment to providing our customers with the best in HVAC technology, backed by superior customer service.”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5-Star rated Maryland HVAC company Clarksville Heating & Air (CHA) has received two 2023 President’s Awards from Carrier, the leading provider of ultra-quiet, energy efficient home comfort heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems.
— Mike Rackers, Owner & Founder
With the prestigious President’s Awards, Carrier applauded CHA for both their commitment to quality and leadership excellence as well as recognizing them as an outstanding dealer in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. CHA is a Factory-Authorized Carrier Dealer.
One of Carrier’s highest honors for its dealers, the President’s Award is given to Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who are committed to service excellence, deliver superior customer service, and set the standard for recommending, installing, and maintaining the Carrier product line.
“We are honored to receive both these esteemed awards. They reflect our commitment to providing our customers with the best in HVAC technology, backed by superior customer service,” according to Clarksville Heating & Air owner and founder Mike Rackers, a third generation HVAC professional.
About Clarksville Heating & Air
Headquartered in Howard County, Maryland and serving Central Maryland, Clarksville Heating & Air is committed to providing an exceptional level of heating and air conditioning service and installation to every customer. CHA technicians are NATE (North American Technician Excellence) certified, the gold standard in the HVAC industry. Each member of the CHA team of highly trained, experienced professionals is held to the highest standards for customer service, reflected in over 300 5-Star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
