Sylvie Beljanski, Renowned Author/Kashif Khan, Functional Medicine Expert Host Informative Cancer Webinar March 21, 2023

Virtual Healthy Tuesdays Webinar, the interactive webinar, will focus on cancer-fighting techniques and what to do if diagnosed with cancer.

If you are concerned with cancer, eager to understand what made you sick in the first place, and get to the root of it, then this webinar is for you.” — Sylvie Beljanski

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski and Kashif Khan will host a Virtual Healthy Tuesdays Webinar - Cancer diagnosis: Help! What can I do? on March 21, 2023. The webinar will begin at 7 PM EST and last until 8:30 PM. The informative event will focus on cancer diagnosis and the available help. Features of the exclusive event will include live presentations by Sylvie Beljanski and Kashif Khan, a question-and-answer session with the keynote speakers, raffle giveaways, and much more. In addition to learning more about fighting cancer, event guests will receive a free eBook, The Beljanski® Approach to Cancer. 100% of contributions will support Cancer Research Projects.

"Every day, new people receive the devastating news 'you have cancer,' and they will need to be in a position to understand their disease and make important decisions regarding their treatment and lifestyle," informs Sylvie Beljanski, Founder of the Beljanski Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) funding research to beat cancer with natural molecules.

A cancer diagnosis can be a terrifying time in a person's life. Most individuals are bewildered and terrified when they hear the dreaded three words, "You have cancer," and many people question, "Why me?" says Beljanski. "Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The National Center for Health Statistics is projecting 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in the United States in 2023. Despite significant progress in the fight against and preventing cancer, more must be done," states Beljanski.

Kashif Khan, CEO and Founder of the DNA Company (https://www.thednacompany.com/), says, "We need to ask ourselves: why are young people, who are supposed to be filled with vitality and health, falling victim to aggressive disease? We can't keep blaming illness on old age when our lifestyles are taking years off our lives. The more we ignore what it means to be truly healthy, the more vulnerable we are to serious diseases."

"Take colorectal cancers (CRC), for example. March is CRC awareness month, and there is a big push in the media for colonoscopies and other forms of screening. This is good, but not enough; the patient needs to understand the disease in order to make the appropriate life changes," explains Beljanski.

The Beljanski Foundation's mission is to "study and share knowledge of effective non-toxic natural answers that work both alone and in synergy with traditional western medicine to cure cancer and other chronic diseases the natural way." The Beljanski Foundation is committed to continuing the work of Dr. Mirko Beljanski, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, France (1923–1998), who made several significant discoveries that opened up a brand-new, promising approach to treating cancer. The Beljanski Foundation has worked tirelessly for the past 20 years to support research projects of efficient, non-toxic solutions that "bring us closer to a Natural Cure to Cancer. This effort has been made possible by the support of numerous cancer survivors worldwide," says Beljanski.

"If you are concerned with cancer, eager to understand what made you sick in the first place, and get to the root of it, then this webinar is for you," says Beljanski.

For more information on how to sign up for the webinar, click here: https://crm.maisonbeljanski.com/event/cancer-diagnosis-help-what-can-i-do-03-21-2023-19-00-us-eastern-316/register

To learn more about Sylvie Beljanski and her award-winning book, click here: https://sylviebeljanski.com/

Eager to learn more about the Beljanski Foundation, click here: https://www.beljanski.org/