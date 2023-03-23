Light Your Leadership Inc., Shines A Light on How Tough It is To Lead in These Uncertain Times

New challenges have been introduced into the workplace. For leaders to continue to thrive, they must elevate and scale their leadership.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people are wondering why it seems so much harder to lead now than it was three years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work and how businesses operate. New challenges have been introduced into the workplace and leaders, like yourself, are finding themselves having to lead their teams through unprecedented times.Here are just a few of myriad frightening statistics to demonstrate how the old way of leading is no longer a viable strategy:- Gallup’s Global State of the Workforce Survey found that there are many people “stressed, sad and anxious” at work (HBR, 2022). For instance 44% of respondents indicated that they experienced a lot of stress the day before taking the survey- 57% workers feel disrespected (Pew Research Centre, 2021)Other concerning stats paint a picture that people are don’t want to lead at work, and are even abdicating leadership responsibilities:- 66% of employees don’t want to lead (CareerBuilder Study, HBR, 2014)- 70% saying ‘no’ to promotions (Ivanti Study, Inc. Magazine, 2022)- 70% of managers are afraid to speak with their employees (Inc. Magazine, 2018)At the basis of all this strife is a massive leadership gap, both in self-leadership and in the leadership of others. Not only is this gap costing us vast losses in productivity, but incompetent managers can also be linked to increased illness. For instance, There are 750,000 people dying from ischemic heart disease and stroke, due to working long hours (WHO and International Labour Organization 2021), that states that, “Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard,” Dr. Maria Neira, Director, Department of Environment.This new post-pandemic era we are about to enter underscores the need for leaders to learn to go within and reflect to be able to raise their self-awareness. This is how they can connect with brilliance and harness the power they hold within their hearts and minds.It’s not easy to pull ourselves together to pull through–we need to become at once more self-aware, more compassionate, and a lot grittier and perseverant. This necessitates a different type of leadership development designed to shift our mindsets, open our hearts, feel safe, and tap into our inner wisdom and connect with others.As a collective, we have plenty of room for each and every one of us to take steps to work on becoming the best version of ourselves. This will help us to become better prepared to face and overcome the challenges that face us as we approach the dawn of the post-pandemic world.Bottom-line: We need a massive overhaul and a serious leadership development upgrade.THE SCALE APPROACHTo respond to this need, we have developed the SCALE approach. It consists of five foundational SCALE modules designed to elevate and grow their leadership abilities as follows:Self-awareness through profundityConnection and courage through compassion and empathyAccountability inspired by caring and appreciationLegacy and lifelong leadership learningElevating and entrusting other leadersLike all of our programs, it integrates the principles featured in Light A Fire In Their Hearts: The Truth About Leadership . Now is the time for leaders to level up their mindset and leadership skills.Leaders shouldn’t allow the challenges of the post-pandemic workplace to stifle their growth as a leader. Rather, use these changes as an opportunity to self-reflect, strengthen their skills, and scale and elevate their leadership. Learn more at lightyourleadership.com*******Lisa Anna Palmer, Founder and CEO, Light Your Leadership Inc., bestselling author of Light A Fire In Their Hearts: The Truth About Leadership, and creator of LYLTalks Podcast. She and her growing team have developed a 3-tier program for leaders who believe in lifelong learning, helping managers and executives realize their vision by putting people and planet first to drive profits to new heights.LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR PROGRAMS THAT SUPPORT VERTICAL DEVELOPMENT TO BOOST YOUR LEADERSHIP.If you are a leader and want to boost your self-awareness in just two-hours, check out the recently launched LIA WITH LISA . Add The Passion Test for crystal clarity.