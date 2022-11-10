Light Your Leadership Inc. Shines A Light on Sabrina Protic, Founder of Women’s Entrepreneurial Empowerment (W.E.E.)
Leader graces cover of She Exist Magazine to inspiring people around the globe to reach for happiness and longevity
Happiness is the prescription for longevity. My definition of success is to just be yourself, focus on giving, teaching, leading and doing good things for other people.”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 41 years in corporate America as a corporate operations manager, Sabrina Protic scaled and elevated her leadership to pivot from employee to entrepreneurship, as a licensed financial coach.
— Sabrina Protic
“I followed the cookie cutter life by getting a college degree, landing a great career job, marrying, starting a family and purchasing a home. The missing element was preparing for the future beyond a great paycheck,” she said.
Sabrina took her leadership next level by empowering herself to take care of business to create the future she wanted.
And so she did. Ms. Protic, who lives in the Tampa Bay area, is embracing all the important roles in her life. She is an inspirational community connector, relationship builder and Founder of W.E.E. (Women’s Entrepreneurial Empowerment). She is an author, a motivational speaker, and a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Sabrina loves educating and empowering her community as a licensed world-class financial coach and certified life coach.
As a financial coach, she helps adults of all ages and backgrounds to “build their financial house,” starting with a strong foundation: being comfortable talking about money and learning how to earn it, grow it, and protect it.
Sabrina holds a special place in her heart for helping women. “When I meet with women, they tend to say, ‘Speak with my husband because he handles all of that.’ I want to help women to empower themselves to get a handle on their financial situation.”
At the same time, Sabrina wants to help people from all backgrounds have a solid financial future. She has conversations with young adults who say they have a hard time bringing up the topic of money with their dating partners, and she encourages husbands and wives and partners in relationships to work together so that they can become knowledgeable about all aspects of their family’s financial house. Financial teamwork is critical for a successful, sturdy financial house capable of withstanding planned or unplanned events.
“I coach, educate, and lead by example for financial security and legacy,” she said. “I encourage money talk between persons contemplating starting a life together including helping them to clarify their views and needs on spending, saving, income, debit, credit, income protection, financial lifestyle, and growing their assets for the future.”
Thanks to her passion for service, and her business and networking savvy, Sabrina has grown to be an important global Influencer. She was featured on the cover of the Fall 2022 issue of the Premier Publication She Exist Magazine, where she is featured alongside Carol Bettinger, and other notable entrepreneurs.
She Exist Magazine, founded by Janelle Harris is a premier business, fashion, entertainment publication. The She Exist model is an integrated quarterly print, and online publication that provides comprehensive articles covering.
Sabrina’s hope is that being featured on the cover of She Exist will help readers to see that they can be whatever they want to be at any age and any stage in life.
“I want to send a message to young people, teens, and mature adults that they do not have to be a pop star or wealthy person to impact the lives of others,” she said.
As an author, Sabrina penned Growing Ageless: Think Young-Live Younger. In addition, she’s collaboratively authored Top 25 Change Makers, Keep Smiling Dose of Hope, and the international bestselling Wellness for Winners and The Book I Read.
Living by the motto “Happiness is the prescription for longevity,” Sabrina enjoys inspiring people to overcome obstacles and live their best lives. That is why she founded Women’s Entrepreneurial Empowerment, which is an organization that strives to find growth opportunities for women so that they may expand their networks, cultivate relationships, and grow their businesses.
As the organization’s founder, Sabrina is a forward-thinking dynamo and uses her experience and expertise for good. She is the co-founder of The Sharper Woman newsletter, a resource that helps women live longer, younger, stronger, and smarter lives by utilizing the power of information.
In addition to wearing several executive hats, Sabrina also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the Thriving Women Network on E360TV, and is a Co-Host on Thriving Women Talk, which streams live internationally. On air she embodies the Three Es of growth and success at the heart of the Thriving Women Network: Encourage. Enlighten. Empower. The Network airs several shows featuring guests from all walks of life who share their stories, tips, and expertise.
“This is another way that I can enrich international communities through the power of information,” said Sabrina.
What’s Next for Sabrina Protic
Sabrina is preparing to release her 6th Book that will go on pre-sale in December 2022 entitled, Hindsight to Insight, Money Between Family and Friends.
“I share all my experiences with money over the course of my lifetime where I made good and bad choices. I did not have a Wealth Building Plan and never heard of building a financial house. Here in my 60’s I am playing financial catch up to grow my assets and teach others how to do the same,” said Sabrina.
She goes on to share her perspective that one of the best ways to teach is to share successes and failures. Her upcoming book will be for anyone who has ever touched money, loaned money, borrowed money, lost money, been burned by money, needed more money, and who’ve found themselves working all their living years for money.
“Who wants to be in debt in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s and have to trade time for money during those golden years,” she said. “This book will liberate you and share steps to change your financial trajectory.”
Also, look for her children’s book coming out in late 2023 with the goal of starting financial education early in life.
