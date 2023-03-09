SISECAM WILL SUSTAIN ITS RAW MATERIAL NEEDS BY A NEW STRATEGIC MINING INVESTMENT

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of The Board

Şişecam has announced a strategic investment in mining to ensure the raw material supply needs of its ongoing new flat glass investments in Mersin.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (BIST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Şişecam has announced a strategic investment in mining to ensure the raw material supply needs of its ongoing new flat glass investments in Mersin. The company will invest in a sand preparation facility in Tarsus OIZ, where its ongoing flat glass facility investment is located. In addition, Şişecam will increase the capacity of its existing limestone and dolomite processing facility in Mersin. The total investment amount for both projects will be approximately 1.5 Billion TL (82 Million dollars).

With this move, Şişecam aims to secure close and sustainable resources for its production processes and proactively manage the risks caused by disruptions in supply chain. The sand preparation facility in Tarsus OIZ will have an annual capacity of 490 thousand tons. The annual capacity of Mersin dolomite limestone preparation plant will reach 655 thousand tons per year with the realization of 165 thousand tons of capacity increase. The total investment for these mining projects is approximately 1.5 Billion TL (82 Million dollars), and both are targeted to be completed by September 2024.

The investment will help sustain the supply of critical inputs and enable effective cost management

Şişecam’s Chairman and Executive Member of the Board Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman emphasized the importance of the investments in ensuring the continuity of raw materials for glass production and managing procurement costs. “The disruptions in the supply chain, which started with the global pandemic and increased with the Russia-Ukraine war, have deepened. Providing effective governance against supply interruption risks is gaining more and more importance for the sustainability of corporate successes in a global environment full of uncertainties. Various strategies such as long-term purchasing agreements, collaborations with critical suppliers, and vertical integration are becoming the essential and permanent components of supply chain management. Ensuring the continuity of raw material supply has strategic importance for our operations. In this sense, I believe that our new investment decision is critical for both the growth of the sectors we provide inputs to and the preservation of our leading position in our sectors. Şişecam has achieved significant success not only with its value-added investments, but also through strategic steps taken for the realization and continuity of these investments” Prof. Dr. Kırman said.

About Şişecam

Şişecam was founded in 1935 to establish the Turkish glass industry in line with the vision of globally respected leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Today, Şişecam is a strong global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Şişecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, and glass fiber. Currently, Şişecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Şişecam is one of the three largest soda ash producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Şişecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Şişecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Şişecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Şişecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 87 years of experience and 24,000 employees, Şişecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Şişecam is moving forward on its growth journey in line with its Global Excellence strategy and powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Şişecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society, and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Şişecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.

https://www.sisecam.com.tr/en