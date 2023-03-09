CareStack's All-in-One Dental Software Gets AI Upgrade with Pearl Partnership

Pearl and CareStack have partnered to establish robust cloud-based interoperability between their software platforms, extending access to Pearl's leading dental AI capabilities for CareStack's practice management solution users

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and CareStack, a leading cloud-based dental practice management software, today announced a partnership to integrate Pearl's Second Opinion® real-time disease detection capabilities within CareStack's all-in-one practice management system, as well as extend CareStack users access to Pearl's clinical performance AI platform, Practice Intelligence®. The partnership ensures that CareStack's customers have seamless comprehensive access to the most robust FDA-cleared AI feature set on the market.

"CareStack equips a variety of dental practices around the country with the most transformative tools and technology designed to help streamline operations and optimize efficient workflows," said Abhi Krishna, co-founder and CEO of CareStack. "Partnering with Pearl, we are able to help facilitate greater practice efficiency and improved patient outcomes by equipping our practitioners with dentistry's most advanced pathology detection and patient communication technology."

Second Opinion®, which will be available as a fully integrated service within CareStack's practice management system, is the first-and-only chairside AI software cleared by the FDA to help dentists detect numerous common conditions in both bitewing and periapical x-rays of adult teeth in patients as young as 12 years old. For dental practices using CareStack's all-in-one practice management software, interoperability and feature set integration with Pearl will facilitate easy implementation of dentistry's most advanced AI-guided practice management and clinical radiology workflows.

"At Pearl, we want to share AI as broadly as possible and we want to make it as simple as possible for dentists to capture the enormous benefits that AI offers," said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. "Our partnership with CareStack serves both of those goals by adding the advantages of our AI to a clinical and operational dental software experience that so many dentists and staff already know and enjoy."

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit hellopearl.com.

About CareStack

CareStack's mission is to give dental healthcare practitioners greater understanding and control over their fiscal health using cloud-based technology. CareStack is a cloud-based enterprise practice management solution designed for dental practices, allowing them to run more efficient operations and deliver better patient dental care. To learn more, please visit carestack.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005595/en/