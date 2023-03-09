Computer Coach Becomes an Authorized Training Center for Valuable Business Certification Training

Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in a live, online format. Adding valuable business certifications can improve your career prospects. Computer Coach offers courses remote, live online and in our training center in Tampa.

Computer Coach joins leading business training organizations worldwide that recognize the value of teaching essential soft skills as an IBTA training partner.

By acquiring business certifications, professionals can validate their knowledge & skills to meet business standards. These certifications make professionals more attractive to potential employers. ” — Suzanne Ricci, Computer Coach, Chief Success Officer

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Coach Training Center recently announced they have partnered to become an authorized training center for the International Business Training Association (IBTA). This partnership aims to bring valuable business certification training to the Tampa market.

Since 2017, Computer Coach has helped build the local talent pipeline by offering a variety of tech boot camps and IT certification preparation classes to individuals and organizations. “An important role in supporting the growth and development of the local workforce is to continue offering in-demand skills employers need. By partnering with IBTA, we continue to live our mission to enhance the productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness of individuals looking for employment in Tampa Bay,” says Suzanne Ricci, Chief Success Officer at Computer Coach.

Through Computer Coach’s tech boot camps, skills training, and continuing education programs, they continue to help improve the tech talent and skills of the local workforce. However, through market assessments and in talking to local employers, they uncovered a big demand for soft skills training, not just hard skills. “Employers recognize that soft skills are essential and can make the difference between success and failure in business. With this information, it was important for Computer Coach to step up and provide the training employers are asking for,” says Ricci.

As an IBTA training partner, Computer Coach will train individuals and companies looking to earn the Certified Business Professional (CBP) certification. Through this partnership, Computer Coach gains access to the latest industry insights, resources, and best practices, enabling them to provide their students with the most up-to-date knowledge on soft skills. The Tampa Bay community, in turn, gets the opportunity to earn internationally recognized business certifications, giving them more options to choose from to match their career goals and needs.

The CBP certification is an international industry credential that offers skills validation to both employers and professionals. It confirms an individual's knowledge of essential soft skills, boosting their employability and professional credibility. “The CBP program provides a simple and reliable way for employers to assess their employees' skills and ensure they meet international business standards, “says Ricci. “As an IBTA training partner, Computer Coach can offer more business certifications to individuals and companies looking to enhance their skills and advance their careers.”

IBTA, a global leader in business certification, was founded to establish and maintain the international standard for essential business skills. “IBTA is committed to ensuring that our business and soft skills certifications are practical, effective, and innovative,” says Kirby Narine, president of IBTA. “You can depend upon your certification to add value to your career for decades.”

IBTA’s employed Subject Matter Experts regularly update the certification programs to ensure they reflect the latest industry trends and practices. With its new alliance with Computer Coach, Tampa Bay’s professionals will have access to training courses such as Business Management, Business Etiquette, HR Management, Business Communication, Project Management, and more. These courses will aid in career development, upskilling, career pivoting, and corporate training opportunities for local businesses.

Computer Coach offers job-focused skills training and customized apprenticeship programs to individuals and companies for various tech and business roles. As a trusted career success partner, Computer Coach can uniquely understand and meet our customers where they are at and craft innovative training solutions to help them get where they want their careers or teams to go. Whether we are figuring out what upskilling is needed, what roles are easiest to fill via apprenticeship, or crafting a customized training solution, Computer Coach is the preferred training partner for individuals and corporations working with tech talent nationwide. For more information, visit www.ComputerCoach.com

