Metropolis Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award
Expo XT Honored for Exceptional Innovation
Fort Lauderdale, Florida (March 8, 2023) : Metropolis Corp announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Expo XT as a 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.
Expo XT provides frictionless (voice-chat-video) analytics, 911 alerts, NLP prompting, sentiment analysis and so much more in a single pane of glass. “The Product of the Year Award is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team, and we are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the Unified Communications and Collaboration sector. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with our solutions and look forward to providing our clients with even more exceptional solutions in the future”, shares Juan Walker, Product Director at Metropolis.
The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries - one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their own customers.
“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Metropolis with a 2023 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Expo XT solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Metropolis in 2024 and beyond.”
About Metropolis Corp:
Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in telecom data; providing call accounting and business intelligence workplace analytics to help organizations across the globe improve their enterprise visibility, enabling vigorous risk management decisions. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.
TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine
TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.
