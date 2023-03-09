Logistics & Stores Inspection Package and EASA Part 145 Foundation Voice Over Course are available by Sofema Online
EASA Logistics & Stores Inspection Procedures Package
SofemaOnline has prepared this 3 part program specifically to deliver the knowledge required to build competence within the EASA Compliant Aviation Store. Whilst the Aviation EASA Part 145 Supply Chain is often taken for granted, the reality paints a different picture. The entire process including the various stores and tooling control systems should be a cornerstone of a successful organisation. The package consists of the following courses:
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 1 Introduction to an EASA Compliant Storage System
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 2 Stores Facility Management Guidance and Inspection
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 3 EASA Stores Technical Procedures & Additional Training
EASA Part 145 Foundation with Voice Over
The course aims to:
– Provide a detailed regulatory and industry view of Part 145 best practices for all staff involved in Part 145 maintenance.
– Promote the delegates understanding concerning both airworthiness and maintenance principles.
– Give delegates an overview of Part 145 implementation and how to avoid potential problems.
Why learn with Sofema Online?
- 300+ Courses, Packages & Diplomas with Digital Certification
- Learn anywhere anytime via PC or Tablet
- Easily select the most appropriate training courses to meet the regulatory obligations of the organisation – Job Role Training Requirements
- Get ofﬂine access to the training material for €30/training day
- 24 000 Enrollments in 2022
