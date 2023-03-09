Harvest Christian University Awarding Notable People

USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University joins in again with the Whitehouse to honor notable figures with the nation's highest accolade, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, who have been of service to this nation and share the impact with the world. HCU’s alumni entrepreneur Dr. Xavier “Two” Lewis will be the host for this occasion.

HCU will be awarding 35 individuals; Dr. Keion Henderson, Pastor of Lighthouse Church in Houston, Texas, Award Winning Filmmaker Dr. Korstiaan Vandiver, Dr. Roy Mays, the only black jet line owner and largest black employer in Alabama who continues to knock down barriers of racism in the travel industry, Dr. Olakunle “PK” Soriyan, a notable strategist who is a member of the Forbes Council, Dr. Dianna L. Williams, founder of the Dancing Dolls and known on Lifetime for reality TV show Bring It!, Dr. Francena McCorory, 2 time USA Olympic Gold Medalist, Dr. Opal Lee, the national figure responsible for Juneteenth being a national holiday in 2021, Dr. Derrick Hayes, the founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Dr. J. Alexander Martin, Co-founder of the FUBU brand, Dr. April Mason, Author of Identity Switch, TEDx Speaker, and Strategist, Dr. Dante Simpson, entrepreneur and creative in the gaming space, just to name some of who will be esteemed this award.

Prior individuals who have received this are from HCU’s alumni, Sir Dr. William Benson, Billionaires Row CEO, Dr. Lee Merritt, noted Civil Rights Attorney who ran for Attorney General of Texas in 2022, Dr. Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Sr, R&B singer/songwriter/producer/label owner, and Archbishop Bobby Land, Jr., who is a known community figure.

The event is being privately held at the W Hotel - Victory Park (Dallas) on Saturday evening, April 22, 2023 following the commencement which takes place earlier that morning.

For information on Harvest Christian University:

Website: www.myhcu.education

IG: myhcu.education

Facebook: www.facebook.com/myhcu