Harvest Christian University's Spring 2023 Class Commencement Making Announcement

USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University has been rising to many occasions for the past 3 years as it has awarded honorary doctorates to notable figures from various spaces who have made substantial contributions. Dr. J. Alexander Martin, co-founder of FUBU, Dr. William Benson, CEO of Billionaires Row, R&B

Singer/Songwriter/Musician/Producer/Actor/R&B Money Label Owner Tank (Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr.), Dr. Jamisa McIvor - Bennett, Real Estate Mogul to the stars and CEO of Rosebuds Investments, Dr. Lee Merritt, Civil Rights Attorney of the Merritt Law Firm, Dr. Akil “Worldwidefresh” King, Producer to stars such as Beyonce and Coi Leray, Dr. Fenrick “Rick Steel” Gibbs, Producer to stars such as French Montana and Rick Ross, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, CEO of the Bizco Firm, and many more to date.

More notable figures are joining the Spring 2023 class, Derrick Hayes, CEO of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, The Voice behind the voice Vocal Coach Stevie Mackey, has been credited to coaching Lenny Kravitz, Kelly Roland, Jennifer Lopez, and many more you would least expect, Award Winning Filmmaker Korstiaan Vandiver, Actor Omar Dorsey of OWN tv show Queen Sugar, R&B Singer Lloyd, Ron Mays, Largest Black Employer in Alabama and Owner of Private Jet Company City Jet, Inc., Marquay Baul, CEO of Integra Private Wealth Management and Manager to the Stars, CEOs, physicians, and celebs, Founder of R&B groups TLC and SWV Ian Burke, Mike Phillips, 1st ever Musician (Saxophonist) signed to Jordan, Maggie Ntim, first Black Soccer Agent, 2 time USA Gold Medalist Francena McCorory, former NFL athlete Prince Daniels, Jr., NBA Agent with 2 #1 Brandon Morton, former CEO of Epic Records & Republic Records and CEO of Music Mastery, Forbes Council Member and Business Strategist Olakunle “PK” Soriyan, Opal Lee, the activist/education who made Juneteenth a national holiday, Producer Buda da Future, whose work is credited to artists Mary J. Blige, Dave East, 50 cent, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and the late Nipsey Hussle, Jonathan Sprinkles, CEO of The Connection Lab, Dianna Williams, Reality TV Star of the hit show “Bring It”, Dr. April Mason, Business Strategist & Life Coach, Songwriter/Producer Sean “The Pen” Garrett, Grammy Award Winning Producer and Music Consultant Kevin Bond, Vincent Berry II, Singer/Songwriter/Producer/Entrepreneur and CEO of Song X, and many more notable people. It’s become prestigious. There will be other star studded appearances. HCU's Alumni will be in attendance to welcome the new graduates.

When it can’t get it better, it just gets better. Pastor of Lighthouse Church in Houston, Texas, Keion Henderson, will be the keynote speaker. Following the graduation, the alumni awards dinner will be hosted as the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed. Musical performances, accolades, and celebration will be in order as the red carpet event makes history.

Harvest Christian University’s festivities are by invitation only.

To RSVP, click on the link below. Seating is going quickly for this event!