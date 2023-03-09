o2 Telefónica Signs Multi-Year Contract with Enterprise Work and Project Management Solution, Leankor
Leankor’s Telecom PM Software Will Be Implemented by o2 Telefónica to Manage EMEA Based Projects for a Multitude of B2B Telecommunications Products and ServicesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leankor, an enterprise work and project management solution that orchestrates large-scale projects to drive enterprise business strategies, announced that Telefónica, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, signed a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract to implement Leankor’s cloud-based solution for B2B telecom project management.
O2 Telefónica plans to use Leankor’s solution throughout Germany to facilitate the management of pre-and post-sale activities of multifaceted B2B telecom orders that target enterprise sized organizations. Focused on the implementation of a solution to manage activities throughout the lifecycle of the project, Leankor’s telecom project management software will be leveraged from opportunity to delivery, including scoping, planning and execution of multi-location projects.
Natively built on a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform used by over 150,000 companies, Leankor is designed to be a customizable solution with composable components that can be leveraged to address a business’ unique requirements across multiple sites and multiple users. A user of the platform, Telefónica plans to leverage the integration for their implementation.
“Leankor’s ability to manage complex projects across multiple regions made it a perfect fit for O2 Telefónica,” said Jan Busch, Director TEC B2B Technology Solutions at O2 Telefónica. “A critical part of our ongoing business transformation initiatives, Leankor’s solution will help us further develop the customer and project 360 view we need to streamline operations and boost efficiencies from sales to delivery. We are excited about our partnership and look forward to the success we are confident the solution will deliver.”
“The enhanced flexibility and scalability of Leankor’s solution really stood out to us,” shared Cigdem Mareski, Head of B2B Technology Solutions – Customer Project Management at O2 Telefónica. “It will not only adapt to the way we work and the many work styles our teams leverage, but also provide us with the ongoing freedom to easily assemble the solution to our unique needs as projects grow and business goals evolve.”
“At Leankor, we’re looking forward to partnering with Telefónica to provide them the increased collaboration and project visibility they need to drive success across the lifecycle of their complex global projects. With our deep flexibility, real-time collaboration and robust reporting capabilities we are positive that our solution will not only transform the way they operate but also deliver them long-term success,” commented Emilio Bernabei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Leankor. “Partnering with Telefónica is an exciting step for Leankor, as it not only allows us to continue to grow our fast-expanding global presence, but also allows us to further expand our presence in the Telecom industry.”
About Leankor
Leankor is a highly visual and collaborative work and project management solution built on the Salesforce Cloud. Recognized by Gartner as a solution in the emerging market of collaborative work management, Leankor moves beyond basic project management to orchestrate large-scale projects and drive business strategies, from order to delivery. A composable solution designed for enterprise organizations, Leankor can be customized and scaled to adapt to evolving business needs with ease. Transforming the way organizations operate, it empowers business users to develop repeatable processes and plans that streamline the project lifecycle. Seamlessly linking different work styles and methodologies, Leankor boosts collaboration while providing deep reporting and analytics that improve decision-making, predict profitability and reduce risks in real-time. Learn more at Leankor.com.
About o2 Telefónica
O2 Telefónica is a leading full-service provider of telecommunications services for consumers and business customers. In addition to traditional telephony and Internet connections, the portfolio of the core brand O2 and various secondary and partner brands also includes innovative digital services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analysis. In mobile communications, O2 Telefónica serves around 47 million mobile lines (incl. M2M - as of September 30, 2022). No other network operator connects more people in this country. The company's high-performance, award-winning mobile network reaches over 99% of the population. In the fixed network, O2 Telefónica offers its customers the greatest technological diversity and geographical availability of any provider in Germany. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG is listed on the TecDAX and MDax and has been part of the Stoxx Europe 600 since June 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the company generated revenues of 7.8 billion euros with around 7,400 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid, one of the largest telecommunications groups in the world.
