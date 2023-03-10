Five Physicians of Hunterdon Hematology Oncology Named NJ Top Docs for 2023

NJ Top Docs proudly presents Dr. Megha Shah, Dr. Waqas Rehman, Dr. Myron Bednar, Dr. Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Dr. Swee Ngeow of Hunterdon Hematology Oncology.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved the following providers at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2023: Dr. Megha Shah, Dr. Waqas Rehman, Dr. Myron Bednar, Dr. Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Dr. Swee Ngeow.

Hunterdon Hematology Oncology (HHO) is a community oncology group dedicated to fighting cancer in Hunterdon County and across the region. Their mission is to deliver the most effective, cutting-edge treatments to every patient, while maintaining an exceptional quality of care close to home.

Based in Flemington, New Jersey, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology’s main office and infusion center are uniquely positioned within the comprehensive Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center (HRCC). The infusion center offers chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and non-cancer-related infusions.

Every choice that is made from the point of diagnosis to the time of treatment and beyond has a direct impact on each individual’s success. At HHO, they offer patients a broad range of services and therapies to help them navigate their way successfully through personalized cancer treatment.

Through their years of serving the community, the team added additional integrated health services to their offerings. One of which is that every patient and their family members have the opportunity to meet with a social worker. The social worker provides the patient and their family with counseling and educates them on resources throughout the patient’s journey.

The team of board-certified physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology have prestigious academic accomplishments, including fellowships in specialisms within oncology and hematology. They are at the forefront of academic research in these areas, and bring clinical trial opportunities to the community.

To learn more about each reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology, please click the following links:


- Kenneth B. Blankstein MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drkennethblankstein/
- Megha Shah MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-megha-shah/
- Myron Bednar MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmyronbednar/
- Swee Ngeow MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drsweengeow/
- Waqas Rehman MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-waqas-rehman/


---

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.

Visit Newsroom
