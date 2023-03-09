BLEU JOUR EAST EUROPE is proud to announce that its parent company acquired the MGG Millenium Gaming Brand
BLEU JOUR EAST EUROPE is proud to announce that its parent company acquires the MGG/Millenium gaming brand and commits to manufacturing a line of Schneider PCs!BUCHEREST, ROMANIA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLEU JOUR EAST EUROPE (Bucharest - Romania) is proud to announce that its parent company acquired the MGG/Millenium gaming brand and commits to manufacturing a line of Schneider PCs!
Bleu Jour, a French manufacturer of computers (PCs, mini PCs, workstations, embedded PCs etc.) and peripheral accessories, today announced that it has entered into the acquisition of the MGG/Millenium gaming brand with the intent to design innovative PCs and components for the gaming world. At the same time, the company also announced its long-term commitment to the design, manufacture and marketing of a product line aimed at SMEs through the Schneider brand of PCs.
These acquisitions, official by the end of February, mark a major turning point for Bleu Jour, which is ambitiously moving into new markets. Jean-Christophe Agobert, CEO of Bleu jour, comments on this new milestone for the Toulouse-based company: "Since its inception 20 years ago, Bleu Jour's strategy has always been to put design, performance and French production at the forefront of our plans. Today, the group's ambition is to develop three strong brands — Kubb, Schneider and MGG — around our expertise in order to meet the ever-increasing expectations of our business and private customers.
Through this initiative, Bleu Jour will have three brands, each with its own distinct product line: lifestyle mini PCs through KUBB, desktop PCs for professionals through Schneider and a line of gaming PCs and accessories through MGG/Millenium. These are all brands to which BLEU JOUR will apply its DNA.
Since its inception, Bleu Jour has designed and developed its own technical solutions for bringing innovative and differentiating products to market. This philosophy has enabled the company to win numerous international awards and attract a prestigious clientele, ranging from Hermès to Sony.
Over the years, Bleu Jour has applied its expertise, allowing it to offer superior quality products while remaining competitive with traditional players in the IT market.
In 2024, the company will inaugurate its new headquarters in Toulouse with more than 1,500 m2 dedicated to continuing the acceleration of its strategy. It's a strategy that extends beyond France, as Bleu Jour has sales offices in many countries.
About BLEU JOUR:
Founded in 2002, the Toulouse-based company BLEU JOUR is a manufacturer of computers (PCs, mini PCs, workstations, embedded PCs, etc.) and peripheral accessories which has won numerous worldwide design awards. Its five founding pillars include Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality and Exclusivity. In a constantly evolving world, BLEU JOUR designs products in which aesthetics are combined with innovative technological solutions. The company especially took off in 2014 with the launch of KUBB, a high-design, customizable computer in the form of a 12 cm cube, whose shells are designed in-house and handcrafted piece by piece.
At the beginning of 2023, BLEU JOUR pursued a new direction by transforming itself into a group with an even more international dimension by assembling three brands, each with its own identity: KUBB, the mini Lifestyle PC, MGG/Millenium PCs and gaming accessories and Schneider business PCs.
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT
BLEUJOUR
+33 981070000
email us here