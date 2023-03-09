ScreenshotX Breaking Records with Over 14,000 Users on its First Week

ScreenshotX UI

ScreenshotX, a new freeware app to easily capture beautiful screenshots in Windows received over 14,000 downloads on its first week’s launch

PORI, FINLAND, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unusual direction of their product development, Macecraft Software launched ScreenshotX in the first week of March 2023. ScreenshotX is a free, lightweight app for Windows to easily take beautiful screenshots and share them. It’s different from the typical system utility and maintenance tools that their team would typically create. Nonetheless, it still received positive responses reflected in over 14,000 downloads on its first week’s launch.

Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software’s founder and lead developer, described the idea behind ScreenshotX, “I wanted a simple and lightweight app for Windows that allows me to easily create beautiful screenshots, and then share them without the need for creating an account or any of that nonsense.”

The result is ScreenshotX, which includes several features such as:

- Taking free-size or full-window screenshots

- Sharing the screenshot without registration

- Choosing beautiful dynamic or static backgrounds

- Creating doodles on the screenshot

- Add arrows on the screenshot

- Extract the colors from the screenshot, with the color picker tool

ScreenshotX received interest from Redditors when Jouni shared it on the subreddit SideProject. A Redditor mentioned, “Hey, I definitely think that there is a need for a simple, light, flexible screenshot solution.” while another Reddit user commented, “This is awesome. Just a few days back I was looking for a screenshot tool. Definitely going to be your user 😀”

Not only on Reddit, ScreenshotX also garnered interest in Product Hunt. This week, ScreenshotX is also featured in the trending Design Tools category on Product Hunt. With these combined, ScreenshotX received over 14,000 downloads a week after its launch.

Version 1.0 of ScreenshotX can be downloaded from its website: https://screenshotx.com/

ScreenshotX will also be available in the major update of jv16 PowerTools version 8, scheduled to be released on March 30th. The new version includes two new standalone tools, System Examiner and Update Fixer with updates and improvements to the existing 15 tools. This scheduled release contains the most tools included in the history of jv16 PowerTools development ever.

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com/

