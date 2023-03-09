By 2050, the demand for green hydrogen in Italy is likely to reach 9.5 million tonnes per year
The 4th annual E-Talia & World Hydrogen Italy returns as World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy!
In a recent report by World Hydrogen Leaders in association with Renewables Now, By 2050, the demand for green hydrogen in Italy is likely to reach 9.5 million tonnes per year, driven by power generation with 3 million tonnes, the mobility industry with 2.6million tonnes and the buildings sector with 2.1 million tonnes per year, according to SNAM's study.
— Deloitte
Italy, seen as one of Europe’s leaders in renewable energy, also has ambitious plans to accelerate its development of clean hydrogen. With a generous supply of natural resources, a mature existing gas infrastructure network, and close connections to North Africa, many developments and investments continue to throw light on the country’s hydrogen potential. With a growing number of projects in the pipeline, developers are increasingly looking to connect with the right partners with the necessary expertise across the value chain, from engineering and construction, right through to finance and permitting, to enable projects to truly flourish.
At our World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy conference (2-4 May, Milan), we will address the key issues affecting both the renewable and clean hydrogen sectors, while examining the crucial integration of these markets and the projects, investments, off-take markets, and import/export opportunities taking shape in Italy and beyond.
The conference is an unmissable opportunity to network and partner with renewable energy & hydrogen project developers, banks & investors, utilities, energy off-takers, government representatives, and other key stakeholders from the region.
Join us in Milan from 2 - 4 May 2023 to:
• Understand the key aspects of ensuring Italy’s energy supply security
• Assess the developments within investment, route to market, and authorisation of renewable energy projects
• How will long-term battery storage transform the energy landscape in the coming years?
• Discover Italy’s potential as a major hydrogen economy
• Examining the hydrogen projects, off-take markets, and import/export opportunities taking shape in Italy and beyond
Among the confirmed speakers we have industry experts and senior representatives from key players in the market including:
• Giovanni Mascari, Country Head Italy, Lightsource BP
• Eleonora Petrarca, Head of Business Development Italy, Enel Green Power
• Christian Pho Duc, Chief Technology Officer, Smartenergy
• Gotzon Gomez Sarasola, Head of Spain and Portugal Project, H2 Green Steel
• Massimo Valsania, Vice President Engineering, EthosEnergy
• Francesco Bertolini, Country Head Italy, Octopus Energy
• Alberto Arcioli, Director, Energy & Infrastructure, Aquila Capital
• Khaled Nageib, CEO, Hydrogen Egypt
• Adriana Pierelli, Managing Director, Regional Executive Southern Europe, The Bank Of New York Mellon
• Sara Piskor, Director - Strategy, Policy and Communications, ENTSOG
