Cannabis & Tech Today Opens Submissions for the Sustainable Leadership Awards
The annual program will honor best environmental practices in the cannabis industry
The Sustainable Leadership Awards are the best way to show you're are serious about sustainability. Cannabis & Tech Today and Regennabis willcelebrate those outstanding organizations all year long.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
— Charles Warner, Editor-in-Chief
The annual program will honor best environmental practices in the cannabis industry
DENVER (February 16, 2023) – Cannabis & Tech Today (C&TT), a leading publisher of content on cannabis, sustainability, and innovations in the industry, is now accepting submissions for its annual Sustainable Leadership Awards.
The Sustainable Leadership Awards honor cannabis industry leaders in nine categories and winners will be announced at the Regenerative Cannabis Live event on May 11, 2023, hosted at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations in New York City.
“The Sustainable Leadership Awards are the best way for organizations to show they are serious about sustainability. Cannabis & Tech Today and Regennabis want to help celebrate those outstanding organizations all year long.” - Charles Warner, Editor-in-Chief
The Cannabis & Tech Today Sustainable Leadership Awards offer industry leaders the opportunity to be recognized for sustainable growing practices, eco-friendly packaging, and many other best practices through 2023 and beyond. Applications can be submitted at https://cannatechtoday.com/sustainable-leadership-awards/
The awards will recognize industry leadership in the following categories and criteria:
Water - Cannabis cultivation is water intensive. If this industry is to be sustainable, eco-friendly water solutions are essential. This award is dedicated to the company with effective, innovative, practical water conservation strategies
Energy - Cannabis cultivation can require massive energy inputs. This award is dedicated to the company most committed to lessening their energy impact through innovative strategies
Innovation - Modern environmental problems require modern solutions. While we’ve seen many companies take a unique approach to innovation, this award is dedicated to the company with the most innovative sustainability strategies or technologies
Packaging - With the many regulations involved in cannabis packaging, not to mention the industry’s dependence on plastic, sustainable packaging solutions are pivotal to creating a greener cannabis ecosystem. This award is dedicated to innovative, sustainable, or eco-friendly solutions to pervasive packaging problems
Stewardship - Cannabis and activism go hand-in-hand. This industry blossomed from grassroots organizations and we want to honor those who make it a point to be active in their communities. This award is dedicated to those who are stewards of their community, acting as leaders who demonstrate what it takes to build a more sustainable future
Event - In this industry, events are pivotal for sharing information, networking, and lobbying for cannabis. This award is dedicated to the event that drives the cannabis industry forward while lessening its environmental impact
ESG - Corporations embrace ESG standards for a variety of reasons including access to capital, enhanced risk mitigation and value creation, greater social “license to operate,” customer acquisition, and employee retention. This award is dedicated to the company that demonstrates unwavering alignment to ESG
Social Impact - Social Impact is the effect an organization’s actions have on the well-being of ALL stakeholders. This award is dedicated to the company / team that consistently demonstrates the “art of the possible” in this domain
SDGs - An alignment to one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is indicative of system-wide thinking and action to deliver to humanity’s greatest challenges. This award is dedicated to the individual or company that clearly demonstrates that “doing good” and “making money” though such alignment are not mutually exclusive
Winners will receive coverage in both print and online and across all C&TT social and online channels. Links and PDFs will be available to share out along with unlimited distribution rights of the official award logo. There will also be opportunities to be represented on C&TT podcasts, on CBD TV, and to have products featured in the C&TT store. Regennabis and other events and associations will also help celebrate the winners. Past title sponsors of the Awards have included CRATIV Packaging and STM Canna.
About Cannabis & Tech Today
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Cannabis & Tech Today is an award-winning publication focused on the science, innovation, and tech driving the cannabis industry. This glossy, high-end quarterly covers everything from sustainability to medical technology to the innovative products related to the cannabis business. C&T Today is available to subscribers through major print and digital newsstands, online, and onsite at expos and conferences.
About Innovative Properties Worldwide
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Innovative Properties Worldwide brings a contemporary style and new ideas to Publishing, Advertising and Sales, Corporate Sponsorship, Public Relations, and more. In addition to award-winning multimedia publications Innovation & Tech Today, Residential Tech Today, Sustainability Today, STEM Today, and Cannabis & Tech Today, Innovative Properties Worldwide has formed key partnerships with industry events like CES, Sustainable Brands, and CEDIA. With this combination of media and event experience, IPW helps both established companies and growing startups tell their story.
###
Contact: Charles Warner, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief, IPW. cwarner@goipw.com
Charles Warner
Innovative Properties Worldwide
+1 720-476-4920
cwarner@goipw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube