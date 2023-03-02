Innovation & Tech Today Extends Submission Window for its Top 50 Most Innovative Product Awards
The annual program highlights an elite group of technology products
Every year we unearth some of the most innovative products on the market. We pride ourselves on having a sharp eye for finding novel products that are technologically advanced and highly useful.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation & Tech Today (I&TT), one of the leading publishers of content on innovation, technology, and the sciences, today announced it is extending submissions to its annual Top 50 Most Innovative Products competition to March 20, 2023.
— Charles Warner, CEO
The Top 50 Most Innovative Products is I&TT’s most popular feature every year. The feature includes a collection of business innovations, new products and connected services, along with gadgets from industries such as healthcare, smart home, outdoor and adventure, STEM, gaming, and entertainment.
“Every year we unearth some of the most innovative products on the market. We pride ourselves on having a sharp eye for finding novel products that are technologically advanced and highly useful,” said Charles Warner, chief executive officer of Innovative Properties Worldwide, and publisher/editor-in-chief of Innovation & Tech Today. “Each product will be vigorously tested by our entire editorial staff, as we narrow down the entrants to the best possible reflection of products that will appeal to our readers.”
Products will be selected from the following categories.
•Health and Wellness Tech
•Connected Life
•Outdoor and Adventure Tech
•Gaming and Entertainment
•General Tech Products
Winners of The Top 50 Most Innovative Products of the Year will be incorporated into the Innovation & Tech Today 2022 Year-End issue. Deadline for submissions is February 10, 2023.
Please fill out the form below. Note — After completion, you will be forwarded to our store to secure your entry with a flat $499 application and processing fee. There is a separate entry fee for each individual submission. The fee must accompany the application for it to be entered for consideration. I&TT will also need high-resolution photos, product specifications, and a brief description of 100 words or less.
https://innotechtoday.com/top-50-most-innovative-products-registration/
Finally, the physical product (or service) should be sent to the editorial team to the attention of Charles Warner for consideration.
Winners will receive coverage in both print and online and across all I&TT social and online channels, links and PDFs to share out along with unlimited distribution rights of the official award logo. There will also be opportunities to be represented on the Innovation Tech Talks podcast and to have products featured in the I&TT Store.
Every entrant will receive a mention on the I&TT website and newsletter, exposing your product and your brand to hundreds of thousands of readers across all of our publications.
Every entrant will receive a "Nominee" logo immediately upon entry, to display on their social media channels, and to help increase awareness of their product.
Win or not, the TOP 50 Most Innovative Products of the Year is a huge opportunity for national exposure.
About Innovation & Tech Today
Innovation & Tech Today is an award-winning digital and print publication covering all things tech. While we maintain global coverage of the sciences, innovation, and technology, we also celebrate the many cutting-edge products making headway in the marketplace today. Our noted cover personalities have featured Ricky Gervais, Dave Bautista, James Gunn, Scarlett Johansson, Neil deGrasse-Tyson, and Steve-O on our covers.
About Innovative Properties Worldwide
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Innovative Properties Worldwide brings a contemporary style and new ideas to Publishing, Advertising and Sales, Corporate Sponsorship, Public Relations, and more. In addition to award-winning multimedia publications Innovation & Tech Today, Sustainability Today, STEM Today, and Cannabis & Tech Today, Innovative Properties Worldwide has formed key partnerships with industry events like CES, Sustainable Brands, and CEDIA. With this combination of media and event experience, IPW helps both established companies and growing startups see their vision come to life.
