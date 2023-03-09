Submit Release
Dropshipping Market Trends 2023 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dropshipping Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global dropshipping market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during 2023-2028.

Dropshipping is a retail fulfillment model that allows e-commerce businesses to outsource the procurement, storage, and shipping of goods to a third-party supplier, such as a wholesaler or manufacturer. It typically involves signing agreements with drop shippers, accepting online customer orders, and managing product delivery. As a result, it provides improved scalability and flexibility, minimizes overhead and startup costs, manages inventory, ensures timely order fulfillment, and handles inbound shipments. Owing to these benefits, dropshipping is gaining immense popularity among businesses across the globe.

Market Trends

The market is primarily driven by the expanding e-commerce industry owing to the growing preference toward online shopping. In addition, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, with its stringent policies, encouraged more people to use online retail platforms to purchase essential consumer goods, which contributed to market growth. The wide range of product options offered by e-commerce platforms, ease of ordering and returns, and multiple payment methods further support this trend. Moreover, various technological advancements, including the integration of voice-enabled virtual assistants and chatbots with e-commerce apps and websites to streamline dropshipping operations, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of the dropshipping business model for its several benefits and the surging penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet is accelerating the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the rising demand for faster package delivery, changing consumer spending patterns, increasing number of e-commerce startups, and expanding cross-border e-commerce trade activities are propelling the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AliDropship
Doba Inc.
Dropified
DropshipZone
Megagoods Inc.
Modalyst Inc. (Wix.com Ltd.)
SaleHoo Group Limited
Shopify Inc.(NYSE: SHOP)
Spocket
Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise
Worldwide Brands Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Toys, Hobby and DIY
Furniture and Appliances
Food and Personal Care
Electronics and Media
Fashion

Breakup by Type:

Same-Day Delivery
Regional Parcel Carriers
Heavy Goods Delivery

Breakup by Application:

Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
Customer-to-Customer (C2C)

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

