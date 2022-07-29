Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market exhibiting a CAGR of 27.84% during 2022-2027

The global disaster recovery as a service market to reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.84% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global disaster recovery as a service market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.84% during 2022-2027.

Disaster recovery as a service, also called DRaaS, represents a third-party cloud computing and backup service model that recovers and replicates virtual servers and data centers in case of a natural or man-made emergency. The backup is generally made on a cloud, public, virtual private cloud (VPC), or hybrid environment to secure sensitive information of the organization. Disaster recovery as a service offers complete control and support over the network during failures and ensures business continuity by minimizing downtime and disruptions. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, etc.

Market Trends

The widespread adoption of cloud-based services and the emerging trend of digitization are primarily driving the disaster recovery as a service market. Additionally, the growing utilization of DRaaS solutions that eliminate the need for a secondary recovery site and provide faster data recovery with minimal complexities is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising demand for disaster recovery as a service to test and execute an effective recovery plan is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks and extensive R&D activities are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, such as the introduction of virtual machine inventory, intelligent data replication, and automated testing, are anticipated to fuel the disaster recovery as a service market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amazon Web Services

Bluelock LLC

C and W Business Ltd

Geminare Incorporated

IBM Corporation

iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

Infrascale Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Recovery Point Systems Inc.

Sungard Availability Services LP

TierPoint LLC

The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, service provider, deployment model, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Service Type:

Backup and Recovery Services

Real-time Replication Services

Data Protection Services

Professional Services

Training, Education, and Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Breakup by Service Provider:

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Telecom and Communication Service Providers

Others

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

