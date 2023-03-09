Registration Ending Soon for MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference in London - Key Highlights & Attend
MarketsandMarkets is extremely delighted to announce its “MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference” scheduled to be held on 23rd-24th March 2023.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK - MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce the upcoming Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference, scheduled to be held on 23rd-24th March 2023, at the ILEC Conference Centre & Ibis London Earls Court in London. The conference aims to bring together industry experts, researchers, and professionals from various domains to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the field of digital pathology.
With the deadline for registration ending soon, the conference has already generated a lot of buzz among industry leaders, who are excited to attend and participate in this unique event. The conference is expected to draw a diverse group of attendees, including pathologists, scientists, clinicians, lab managers, researchers, and many more.
The two-day conference will feature a variety of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies from leading experts in the field of digital pathology. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends, techniques, and technologies in the field, as well as network with other professionals and potential business partners.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Innovative research in digital pathology
• Understanding and integrating computational pathology & Cloud computing
• A critical role of digital pathology and AI in clinical decision making
• Examining the latest developments in imaging technologies
• Application of digital pathology in drug discovery
• Standardisation methods & guidelines- Quality assurance, control, and improvement
• Machine learning and AI models for improved prediction performance
• Overcoming challenges in image analysis
• Use of digital pathology in artificial intelligence for prediction and better patient identification for appropriate treatment
Keynote presentations: Benefits, Future Developments, and Implications of Digital Pathology. With this keynote presentation, the conference will feature several other topics Like Digital Pathology – Strategy, Challenges and Scope, Computational Pathology, AI for Imaging and Digital Image Analysis.
These talks will provide attendees with insights into the latest trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in the field.
Panel discussions: The conference is designed for having interactive discussions in slide-free imaging, enterprise-wide solutions, and algorithms using machine learning and artificial intelligence that are being developed to improve diagnoses, guide treatment, and address a wide range of medical challenges. These discussions will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear from experts in the field and engage in lively discussions on the challenges and opportunities in the field.
Case studies: The conference will also feature several case studies from leading organizations in the field of digital pathology from around the globe. These case studies will provide attendees with practical insights into how digital pathology is being used in real-world scenarios and the benefits it provides.
Networking opportunities: Through this conference, delegates will have ample opportunities to network with other professionals in the field. They can participate in interactive sessions, one-on-one meetings, and social events to connect with potential business partners and expand their professional networks.
The Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the field of digital pathology. With registration ending soon, interested attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at this exciting event.
“𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘦𝘹𝘵-𝘎𝘦𝘯 𝘋𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘓𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳,” 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴. “𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥.”
To learn more about the Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference or to register for the event, please visit the conference website now.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀
"With our wide range of services in market research, consulting, and conferences, MarketsandMarkets Events is having an impact on the revenue of worldwide organisations. With cutting-edge conference programmes, interactive panels, and round-table discussions, we offer international conferences, summits, and congresses that bring together business executives, key decision-makers, and clients from around the world in a variety of industries.
Our well-known events allow our participants to gain from their revenue planning and assist them in bringing their innovations and disruptions to the market early by giving them access to platforms for learning, networking, and showcasing current innovations in the industry to stay one step ahead of the competition.
