Mintec strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Mark Ashworth as Chief Operating and Financial Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the world's leading provider of global pricing data and intelligence for food ingredients and commodities, has appointed Mark Ashworth as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of experience in finance, people, and commercial roles, Mark will lead the finance, human resources, and legal teams at Mintec.

Mark is a seasoned executive with a successful track record of leading high-growth technology and data organizations. Mark was previously Vice President and General Manager for Oracle Data Cloud's International organization, leading a team of 200 commercial and marketing staff focused on delivering high-quality data and insights into the advertising industry across markets outside of North America. Prior to that, Mark was CFO and COO at Grapeshot, a data and analytics provider acquired by Oracle in 2018. Mark is a qualified accountant who worked within PwC Corporate Finance in Cambridge and has worked for a number of high-growth organizations – both large and small, as well as listed and private - with innovative technology at their core.

In his new role as COO/CFO, Mark will oversee the day-to-day operations of Mintec, ensuring that the company continues to provide exceptional service to its customers and deliver on its growth objectives. He will also lead the human resources function to support the company's people and manage the legal function.

Additionally, one of Mark's key responsibilities will be to lead the integration strategy for AgriBriefing, which was recently acquired by Mintec. AgriBriefing is a leading provider of market intelligence, news, and analysis for the global agricultural industry. His experience in the data sector will be invaluable in helping to integrate AgriBriefing into the Mintec family and to leverage the combined strengths of both organizations to create a truly world-class offering for our customers.

"I'm excited to join Mintec and help shape the future of the business," said Mark. "Mintec is at the forefront of pricing data and intelligence for agrifood ingredients, animal feed and commodities, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock the full potential of the business."

Mintec CEO Spencer Wicks commented on the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Mintec team. His extensive experience in technology and data organizations, combined with his proven track record of delivering operational excellence, make him the ideal person to lead our integration strategy for AgriBriefing. We are confident that Mark's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our growth ambitions and to deliver even greater value to our customers."

The entire Mintec team welcomes Mark Ashworth and looks forward to working with him as Mintec continues to grow and expand its offerings to the agrifood and beverage industry.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest agrifood and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our innovative SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers proprietary market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and solutions empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spending, and negotiate confidently with suppliers.

We operate from offices in the U.K., U.S., Denmark, and France.

www.mintecglobal.com

