CYBER RANGES at GISEC Dubai 2023

CYBER RANGES, the global leader in next-gen, simulation-based, cyber range platforms for threat-informed cyber defence competency building and certification.

CYBER RANGES OT WORLDS is the first-ever hybrid cyber range, next-generation platform that allows us to replicate and execute attacks on IT / OT infrastructures.” — Al Graziano, CEO of CYBER RANGES

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBER RANGES, the global leader in next-generation, simulation-based, cyber range platforms for threat-informed cyber defence competency building and certifications, will be participating in GISEC 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from March 14 to 16.

Introducing OT Worlds by CYBER RANGES

OT WORLDS by CYBER RANGES offers an unsurpassed ability to simulate real attacks on IT/OT infrastructure.

Governments are increasingly realizing that their national critical infrastructure has become an undeclared battlefield.

Fewer strategies than cyber attacks can offer better plausible deniability and can cause greater anxiety and instability to our society than targeting the systems and networks that enable our day-to-day activities.

CYBER RANGES at GISEC 2023

CYBER RANGES will exhibit through its strategic market and solution partners, Evanssion and Enevo Cyber, to demonstrate its best-of-breed solution incl. OT WORLDS.

CYBER RANGES and Evanssion at GISEC 2023

GISEC Global 2023 is the perfect platform for CYBER RANGES and Evanssion to showcase our CYBER RANGES OT cybersecurity solutions.

Last year (2022) together with Evanssion we delivered the largest cyber wargame for the UAE financial sector.

Evanssion is a strong value-added distributor (VAD) specialized in Cloud Native & Cyber Security across Middle East & Africa. Built on the foundation of identifying and providing early access to technology disruptors from the hotspots of innovation, Evanssion has been operating across the region for more than 12 years and with a proven track record of working with the largest organizations across key verticals enabling and hand-holding them through the journey of IT and Security transformations.

CYBER RANGES and Enevo Cybersecurity at GISEC 2023

Our CYBER RANGES partner Enevo Group is an interdisciplinary European team of Cyber Security Experts, Automation Engineers and DevOps to address and solve Industrial Cybersecurity challenges.

Jointly with Enevo, CYBER RANGES OT WORLDS offers industrial cybersecurity capability development and resilience hardening crafted for such critical infrastructures as Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Water, Oil & Gas.

Visit CYBER RANGES at GISEC 2023

You can learn more about CYBER RANGES inc. OT WORLDS by visiting us and our partners at Hall 8, booths B2 (Evanssion) and B5 (Enevo).

https://www.cyberranges.com/ot-worlds-cybersecurity/