HoldOn EyeCare Clip: The Revolutionary Device for Better Eye Habits and Posture

HoldOn EyeCare Clip Aqua. The World’s First Device To Combat Poor Posture Through AI Technology & Vibration
Christine Chang, O.D. Optometrist from West Covina, California
Introducing the HoldOn EyeCare Clip - the AI-powered device that protects your eyes and improves your posture for a healthier and happier you!
— Christine Chang, O.D., an optometrist in West Covina, California
NISHISHINJUKU, SHINJUKU-KU,, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearElectron Co., Ltd., an innovative tech company, has released the HoldOn EyeCare Clip to protect people's eyes from the risk of nearsightedness and eye fatigue. The device connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and clips onto your current prescription or non-prescription eyewear for a versatile and straightforward option.
When you are too close to the screen, your posture is awkward, or the lighting is too dim, the HoldOn EyeCare Clip will warn you using cutting-edge AI technologies. Additionally, it enables you to keep track of the amount of time you spend using your electronic devices, enhancing your overall posture and reducing the chance of myopia developing.
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip has won acclaim from optometrists all over the nation for its creative and useful strategy for reducing the risks of myopia progression linked to close-range activities. According to Aimee Mesenburg, O.D., an optometrist in Atlanta, Georgia, "The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is innovative and practical, useful for mitigating the risks of myopia progression associated with close-range activities."
David G. Jupiter, OD. Optometrist from Lavenburg Medical Group in Newark, Delaware, also attests to the effectiveness of the HoldOn EyeCare Clip: "The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is an innovative product that can help prevent bad eye habits and may reduce the risk of myopia and focusing issues."
Christine Chang, O.D., an optometrist in West Covina, California, adds, "The HoldOn Eyecare Clip is like having your eye doctor standing over your shoulder gently reminding you to view your digital devices with proper posture and to hold your devices at a proper working distance from your eyes. This is a great way to protect your vision and eye health."
Juan Colón, a Master Optician at the Vision Centre of Victor Valley in Apple Valley, California, says, "The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is one of the best devices I have come across, it’s practical and useful in correcting poor posture when doing extensive computer usage, gaming or using a smartphone for long periods of time."
Jennifer Lee, O.D., an optometrist in Brooklyn, New York, adds, "The HoldOn Eyecare Clip is very user-friendly. It allows you to easily monitor not only your proximity to any of your digital devices but also your posture while using them."
Gerard Johnson, M.S., a healthcare professional in Atlanta, Georgia, who works as a practice manager for a large hospital system, says, "The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is an amazing product. It’s very user-friendly, taking only about 5 minutes to set up the app and attach it to my glasses. I noticed the benefits right away, helping me correct my posture while working. After a 10-hour day in my clinic staring at spreadsheets and charts, I felt the difference. I wasn’t as tired and my lower back felt better on my commute home. The HoldOn EyeCare Clip isn’t heavy and fit my thick plastic frames comfortably. It even worked on my back-up pair of glasses with metal temples. Overall, I think this is a terrific product and have been telling my friends and co-workers about it every day since I got my clip."
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is an affordable complement to other myopia solutions like Atropine eye drops, Myopine, and Ortho-k. Unlike these other treatments, which can add up in cost over time, the HoldOn EyeCare Clip is a one-time payment that offers a cost-efficient first line of defense for anyone with genetically bad eyesight, those who wear glasses, or individuals who are concerned about developing poor posture and deteriorating eyesight.
To monitor your progress and make sure you are getting the most out of your treatment, the HoldOn EyeCare Clip can also be used with other myopia treatments. The device communicates with your smartphone via Bluetooth so that you can stay informed about your progress and receive useful alerts.
Moreover, the HoldOn EyeCare Clip is being tested in Japan for scientific data to prove its effectiveness in helping prevent myopia and supporting healthy posture. The findings are expected to be made public at the end of 2023.
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip has gained recognition and popularity in Japan, where it has been featured on several major news and variety TV shows such as “ZIP!”, “DODESUKA!”, and “WBS”. It has also been featured in major magazines such as “TARZAN” and “ESSE”. The device even won an award called “ReseMom Editors' Choice 2022” for great initiatives and services for a better future for children. ClearElectron has also opened a retail store in Japan called “MenoMemo” that sells the HoldOn EyeCare Clip, along with other products that support good eye health.
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is available for purchase on ClearElectron's ecommerce site for the low price of $150, and customers who input their email can get a special discount of $15 off. This offer is exclusive to email subscribers and only available on HoldOn EyeCare Clip’s special sale page.
Get ready to revolutionize your eye care routine with the cutting-edge HoldOn EyeCare Clip! Eye care specialists are raving about this innovative AI device, which promotes good eye health and posture. Don't wait any longer to protect your eyesight and posture - start using the HoldOn EyeCare Clip today and experience the difference for yourself!
