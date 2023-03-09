ClearElectron unveils HoldOn EyeCare Clip at Vison Expo East 2023 - An Innovation in Eye Health Support

HoldOn EyeCare Clip Logo Juan Colón, a Master Optician at the Vision Centre of Victor Valley in Apple Valley, California. HoldOn EyeCare Clip Aqua. The World’s First Device To Combat Poor Posture Through AI Technology & Vibration

The world's first device with AI technology and vibration to combat myopia and poor posture will be unveiled at Vision Expo East 2023

The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is one of the best devices I have come across,” — Juan Colón, Master Optician

NISHISHINJUKU, SHINJUKU-KU,, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HoldOn EyeCare Clip from ClearElectron Co., Ltd. will be showcased at the highly anticipated Vision Expo East in New York City from March 17–19, 2023. The business will display the world's first device designed to combat poor posture and support good eye habits at its booth, #PAN 2144.Modern AI technology built into the HoldOn EyeCare Clip helps users combat nearsightedness and encourages a lifestyle that is good for their posture. The gadget attaches to an existing pair of prescription or non-prescription eyewear and connects to a user's smartphone via Bluetooth. It then vibrates to let the user know when they are too close to the screen, when the lighting is too dim, when their posture is poor, and it keeps track of how much time they spend using their electronic devices.The product has received acclaim from eye care specialists for its creative and useful approach to reducing the risks of myopia progression linked to close-range activities. A practice manager for a significant hospital chain from Atlanta, Georgia, Gerard Johnson, M.S., stated, “The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is an amazing product. It’s very user friendly only taking about 5 minutes to set up the app and attach it to my glasses. I noticed the benefits right away helping me correct my posture while working. After a 10-hour day in my clinic staring at spreadsheets and charts I felt the difference. I wasn’t as tired and my lower back felt better on my commute home. The HoldOn EyeCare Clip isn’t heavy and fit my thick plastic frames comfortably. It even worked on my back up pair of glasses with then metal temples. Overall, I think this is a terrific product and have been telling my friends and co-workers about the product every day since I got my clip.”Similarly, Brooklyn, New York optometrist Jennifer Lee, O.D., remarked, “The HoldOn Eyecare Clip is very user friendly. It allows you to easily monitor not only your proximity to any of your digital devices but also your posture while using them.”The item has drawn considerable interest from the eye care industry and will be displayed at Vision Expo East 2023, the premier convention for eye care specialists from all over the globe. The platform will be used by ClearElectron Co., Ltd. to present the product to eye care specialists and eventually to people looking to change their lifestyle and eye health.ClearElectron Co., Ltd. is excited to use the platform to introduce the product to eye care professionals, and ultimately to individuals looking to improve their eye health and lifestyle.Currently, Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (Lucyd) and Advanced Eye Care Specialists are the places where you can buy the HoldOn EyeCare Clip. It is quickly rising to the top of the market due to its useful and practical strategy to correcting poor posture and improving eye health when using digital devices for extended periods of time. "The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is one of the best devices I have come across, it’s practical and useful in correcting poor posture when doing extensive computer usage, gaming or using a smartphone for long periods of time." said Juan Colón, a Master Optician at the Vision Centre of Victor Valley in Apple Valley, California.Vision Expo East 2023 will be the premier gathering for eye care professionals, and ClearElectron Co., Ltd. is excited to exhibit the HoldOn EyeCare Clip there. We are thrilled to share our cutting-edge product with eye care professionals from around the globe and show them how it can help prevent nearsightedness and encourage healthy eye habits. The HoldOn EyeCare Clip's usefulness and practicality have been attested to by the positive comments we have received from eye care professionals and users. We are excited to introduce our product to people who want to live healthier lives and enhance their eye health. See for yourself the advantages of the HoldOn EyeCare Clip by stopping by our stand #PAN 2144!

How to use the HoldOn EyeCare Clip/ New tech from Japan to improve poor screen habits!