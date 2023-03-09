Online Japanese Language School Enhances Study Curriculum for JLPT N1 Class and Expands Support for Worldwide Time Zones

Last Online Japanese School Information Session for Spring Semester 2023 Enrollment to be Held on March 11 Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway! Free trial lesson

The Online Japanese Language School has decided to strengthen the school curriculum for the "Ho Class" for learning N1 level Japanese.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has decided to strengthen the school curriculum for the "Ho Class" for learning N1 level Japanese. With this enhancement, students will be able to attend classes at more convenient times from anywhere in the world, based on their respective time zones. The deadline for ho-class enrollment applications is March 13th, 2023, Japan time, and applications are accepted via the online application form.

The application form is as follows:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/form/application/application.html?lang=en

An online information session will be held on Saturday, March 11th, so please do not hesitate to contact the school.

The Ho-Class at AOJ Language School is equivalent to the N1 level of the JLPT. In this class, students can learn the vocabulary and expressions necessary for business communication and daily conversation using N1-level Japanese. Video classes are available 24 hours a day for students' convenience, and live classes of 90 minutes each will be held twice a week.

The Ho-Class is ideal for those who are confident in their Japanese skills or want to improve their Japanese language skills for business. The small class sizes allow for close communication with the instructor, and because the teacher provides direct guidance and advice during class, each student can grow at their own pace.

Starting in April 2023, the "Ho-Class" will be offered for JLPT N1 leaners. As a result, AOJ Language School will offer classes at all levels from beginner level beginners to N1 advanced level. The school has received many inquiries about the N1 class, indicating its popularity and high demand. Considering the current situation in the Japanese online education market and various learning materials available, there are few options for JLPT N1 preparation. AOJ Language School offers a unique opportunity to learn systematically online by combining on-demand learning materials with live classes. Therefore, the school has decided to consider offering classes according to each time zone, not just during the most popular time slots as originally planned. Live classes are planned to be held every Wednesday and Saturday at 2:00, 4:00, 9:00, 11:00, and 19:30 (all Japan time).

AOJ Language School is now accepting enrollment applications through our online application form. Applications can be completed in as little as 1 minute. The school also offers free trial lessons, so please feel free to apply.

Additionally, our last online information session for the spring semester will be held on Saturday, March 11th. If you are interested in attending, please be sure to apply. The school is also happy to answer any questions you may have about the school or provide information materials, which can be requested through our website.

< Spring Semester Enrolment Promotion >

Spring Semester Enrolment Promotion is underway!

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About Spring Semester >

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

Ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

Ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

Application deadline: Monday, March 13

Enrollment date: Sunday, April 2

Click here for application guidelines

<Outline of the 2nd Online School Information Session for Spring Semester>

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (Japan time)

Reference Time in other time zone:

March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm New York, USA Time

March 10, 2023, 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm Los Angeles, USA Time

March 11, 2023, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Singapore time

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration:

Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

Previous semester’s Information Session Video: https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk

School Official Website:

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 106 USD as of February 1, 2023) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.



