Duet Cat Takes the US Market by Storm, Ranking #1 for 30 Days
Amanotes dominates the US music game market, with three out of the top four games being from the publisher, including the chart-topping Duet Cats and globally-renowned music game, Magic Tiles 3 - source: Sensor tower
Amanotes, a leading interactive music game publisher, is proud to announce that their latest hit game, Duet Cats, has ranked #1 in the US Music Game chart.
Amanotes is ecstatic about Duet Cats reaching the #1 position in the US mobile gaming market. We are honored by the positive response and committed to delivering quality games to our fans.”VIETNAM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duet Cats in the partnership between Amanotes and Yogame studio has captured the number one spot in the US Music Game chart for 30 days straight.
— Huy Tran, Head of Games and Simulation at Amanotes
Duet Cats is a charming and adorable music game that has taken the gaming world by storm. Inspired by the cat-loving community, the game features catchy tunes sung in feline voices that are sure to get stuck in players' heads. With its easy-to-learn mechanics, players use their thumbs to control two pop-cats and guide them to catch falling cakes. The game's heart-melting background visuals and funny storyline about the hungry pop-cats make it a hit among gamers of all ages.
Within just a month from now, Duet Cats has been accumulating close to 500,000 downloads in the US market. This number is similar to monthly downloads of other hit games. On any given day, an impressive 77,000 daily active users can be found playing the game in the peak day, a testament to its enduring popularity.
The success of Duet Cats further confirms Amanotes' position as a leader in the music game industry. The company's dedication to creating innovative games that seamlessly blend music and gameplay has resulted in several chart-topping hits across various app stores. Besides Duet Cats, the Southeast Asian publisher has proven their success formula in the genre of music game before. Their hits, Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop, both have been downloaded 1 billion times worldwide, consistently topping charts in over 190 countries and territories in the past 3 years.
Duet Cats' success can be attributed in part to the partnership between Amanotes and Yogame studio as the two companies have combined their expertise to create an irresistible gaming experience. Amanotes has provided its expertise in music, user acquisition, and data analysis, while Yogame has been responsible for the game's ideation, design and development. This collaboration has resulted in a game that has resonated with players worldwide, thanks in no small part to the strengths of each partner. As Amanotes continues to seek out new partnerships and collaborations, the future looks bright for this dynamic and innovative interactive music tech company.
Duet Cats is available for free to download on App Store and Google Play. Players can also purchase in-game items and bonuses to enhance their gaming experience.
- About Amanotes: Amanotes is a leading interactive music company with the vision to create the number one interactive music ecosystem. They develop music-related mobile games that have been downloaded 2.8 billions of times worldwide. Some of their chart-topping hyper-casual games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.
+ Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide (2019)
+ Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide. (2021)
+ Amanotes is ranked Top-20 Mobile App Publisher worldwide across all categories (2019).
+ Amanotes amassed more than 2,8 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.
- About Yogame: Yogame Studio is a mobile game studio founded in August, 2021 as a strategic partnership between Amanotes and Yotel. Their early days traced back to 2016 with core members from Yotel owning the mission of developing top-notch music games charting Top 10 in the US market.
Creativity, quality, and customer-centricity are the three factors that Yogame Studio focuses on to deliver an entertaining musical mobile experience to users worldwide.
