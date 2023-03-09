CarAdvise Soars to New Heights: Overwhelming Response from Drivers Sees Membership Reach 1.5 Million and Rising
This is only the beginning and things are starting to get exciting. We are proud of the advancements we've made and the rate at which we are redefining the automotive industry.”SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarAdvise, the leading automotive services platform, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 1.5 million members. This is a major milestone for the company as it continues to revolutionize the way people manage their vehicles. CarAdvise provides a comprehensive network of 40+ national brands, over 27,000 service shops across North America, and 1000's of independent locations for vehicle maintenance services - all while creating a competitive pricing marketplace that consumers can trust.
CarAdvise, founded in 2016 with the mission of making vehicle maintenance & repair easier and more affordable for everyone. Through its innovative technology and advanced partnerships, CarAdvise has become the go-to destination for all things related to car care. Through their innovative negotiated pricing structure, CarAdvise is able to offer discounted prices to individual consumers, as well as commercial fleets. Their proprietary technology sets them apart from other services as a complete end-to-end, dual sided marketplace solution for consumers & shops; providing real-time upfront pricing, appointment scheduling as well as digital approvals for service suggestions and a payment gateway.
"This is only the beginning and things are starting to get exciting. We are proud of the advancements we've made and the rate at which we are redefining the automotive industry", said CEO Greg Tepas.
CarAdvise offers customers a variety of additional perks in addition to exclusive discounts on parts, labor costs, and vehicle maintenance. Premium members get an extra 10% discount, more vehicle permissions, and access to roadside assistance services 24/7 in case of emergencies. With these features combined with its ever-growing network of partners and providers around the country, CarAdvise is quickly becoming an essential part of car ownership.
"We're thrilled to reach this milestone," said Ryan Boyle, Head of Partnerships & Network Development.. "It's a testament to our team's hard work over the past few years and our commitment to serving our customers."
As CarAdvise continues to grow in size and scope, it remains focused on delivering value through technology that empowers customers with knowledge and ability to take smart action on their vehicles' health status. With 1.5 million members strong and counting, there's no telling just how much farther CarAdvise will go in revolutionizing the automotive industry.
