CarAdvise Ranks No. 322 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies In the US.
This recognition reflects our ability to effectively move the organization forward with industry innovative solutions that position us for even bigger growth”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Greg Tepas
Inc. 5000 named CarAdvise #322 of Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America.
With this achievement, CarAdvise joins companies like Microsoft, Intuit, Vizio, Chobani, and Patagonia who also gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The recognition comes during a period of significant growth for the company, which received major support from Fuelman, a FLEETCOR company which combined Fuelman’s managed fuel programs with CarAdvise’s vehicle maintenance SaaS platform to improve business outcomes for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with fleets.
“Being included on this year’s Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies is a tremendous accomplishment and a direct result of the hard work, customer focused solutions, and dedication from our talented team during a most challenging time,” said Greg Tepas, CEO, CarAdvise. “This recognition reflects our ability to effectively move the organization forward with industry innovative solutions that position us for even bigger growth,” says Tepas.
CarAdvise experienced three-year revenue growth of 1,769%, which also positioned them Top 25 in the state (IL) and Top 5 in Consumer Services.
CarAdvise members can save up to 40% off retail pricing by being “America’s Largest Fleet”. Unlike promotion-based coupon deals, CarAdvise guarantees below retail pricing on every transaction without a promo code or coupon. Real-time up-front pricing allows members to know what exactly to expect before walking into the shop. Lastly, their service explanations allow you to make informed decisions about shop recommendations and if that doesn’t help, they insist you reach out to their certified techs who are standing by to assist.
About CarAdvise
CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace and mobile app technology for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only technology to compare prices for maintenance services at over 27,000 shops, 40+ national brands, and 1000’s of independent shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop in real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. In addition to their fleet app - FleetAdvise, CarAdvise can be accessed through their mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play as well as via mobile web browser.
For more information visit caradvise.com
Downloads can be accessed here:
iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/caradvise/id1118606915
Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.caradvise.caradvise
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Joe Bello
CarAdvise
+1 844-923-8473
joe@caradvise.com
CarAdvise Mobile App