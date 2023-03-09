Renowned Sleep Wellness Company ZAMAT Announces Sales Promotions during the Sleep Awareness Week
The company is on a mission to help people overcome sleep problems with its innovative range of cervical pillows.PORLAND, OR, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sleep Foundation has announced that Sleep Awareness Week will be held between March 12th and 18th. The week aims to help support public education on the importance of sleep as well as showcase improvements made by companies through sleep-related research.
As part of its effort to raise awareness about the importance of good sleep, the reputable sleep optimization company ZAMAT has announced special promotions on its innovative line of cervical pillows during the Sleep Awareness Week.
Launched in 2017, the company's products have gained a strong reputation for reducing pain and improving sleep quality in a short period. This has earned them high praise in numerous publications, including Forbes, Glamour, and The Telegraph.
Talking to the media, its founder Cindy Chen said, "We are excited to offer our customers discounts on our products during Sleep Awareness Week. Nowadays, people spend countless hours on smartphones, computers, and tablets. Electronic devices have a huge impact on our sleep health and cervical spine health. Our pillows are designed to help people both during the day and at night. We hope the promotion will help more people alleviate chronic neck and back pain and get better quality sleep."
Zamat Sleep Awareness Week Campaign - Enjoy Up to 50% OFF on All Pillows: https://zamatsleep.com/pages/sleep-awareness-week
Offer 1: Full Neck Support - NekGenic™ Total Sleep Bundle
This bundle comprises the NekGenic, Immerse Butterfly pillow, and a pillowcase. It offers people a more comprehensive solution that encompasses both night and day. Equipped with an ergonomic design, NekGenic perfectly fits the curve of the neck and the key pressure points to relieve neck pain during the day. It’s portable. Feel free to take it anywhere, anytime. The Immerse Butterfly pillow helps restore the neck's natural curve, reduce snoring, and increase oxygen circulation to the brain at night. The bundle sells at a discounted price of 18% OFF. ($98.36 compared to $119.95 previously).
Offer 2: Healthy Cervical Alignment - Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow
The Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow has high-quality, odorless memory foam that is CertiPUR-US certified. It’s suitable for all sleep positions. To meet different needs, it’s adjustable for height by removing or adding pillow inserts. It sells at a discounted price of $59.4, compared to its original price of $65.99.
To elevate customer experience, Zamat offers free shipping nationwide across the US on orders above $35. It also provides a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial. People interested in taking advantage of the promotion can visit their website today at https://zamatsleep.com/.
