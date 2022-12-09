ZAMAT Announces Fantastic Christmas Sales on Innovative Pillows to Provide People with the Deep Sleep They Deserve
The company brings up to 50% off on high-quality cervical pillowsPORLAND, OR, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Christmas sales event is one of the last opportunities of the year to score record-low prices on highly innovative and best-quality items. To help customers find high-quality and groundbreaking cervical pillows for neck pain sufferers, ZAMAT takes pride in announcing fantastic Christmas sales. ZAMAT has been operating since 2017 and has garnered solid credibility and a customer base for providing them with authentic and reliable products.
By offering high-quality and innovative cervical pillows, ZAMAT aims to ensure that its customers get to enjoy the high-quality sleep they deserve by creating one-stop sleep solutions that help people feel and live better. Along with promoting a great night's sleep, the company also aims to alleviate chronic neck and back pain.
"The ZAMAT mission is simple: we want to ensure that everyone gets to enjoy the high-quality sleep they deserve. Everything from work stress to poor posture can impact your sleep habits negatively – we work around the clock to help level the playing field. Our line of innovative cervical pillows and accessories have all been optimized to support the requirements of people suffering from chronic neck pain, tension headaches, tight muscles, TMJ, shoulder pain, and other disruptive issues," says Cindy Chen, the founder of ZAMAT.
Christmas sale page: https://zamatsleep.com/pages/christmas-sale-2022
1. Enjoy 30% OFF Day & Night Neck Pain Relief Combo:
The sale combo includes two products, NekGenic, and Butterfly Button Shaped Cervical Pillow, offered at a lower price for a limited time. The NekGenic helps improve circulation as well as soothe aches in just 10 minutes a day. With a caved-in shape in the middle, the Butterfly Button Shaped Cervical Pillow provides the best traction for neck pain relief during the night.
2. Save Up to 50% Off on Side Sleeper Curved Foam Pillow with a Free Pillowcase:
The company is all set to offer the Christmas sale allowing customers to save up to 50% off on top-quality products. Apart from relieving neck pain, upper back stiffness, and headaches, the Side Sleeper Curved Foam Pillow conforms exactly to the neck and shoulders due to its unique ARC design. By supporting side sleepers' heads, necks, and shoulders properly, it maintains good blood circulation to the neck and head and reduces pressure on the shoulders.
3. Enjoy Up to 50% off on Hyper Shredded Memory Foam Pillow:
With 25% cooling gel particles in its memory foam pillow, it is extremely breathable and is designed to regulate temperature. ZAMAT is offering up to 50% off on the premium shredded memory foam, suitable for all sleepers.
4. Family Bundle - Get Free Pillowcases:
Due to a wide number of benefits, the cervical pillow is a must-have product to help customers relieve neck tension and shoulder pain while assisting them to sleep better and comfortably. Besides offering a limited-time sales offer on high-quality items, the company also ensures to offer a buy two get two free pillowcases offer to attract new and more customers.
"We’ve already helped thousands of people improve their sleep but our story is just getting started. The ZAMAT team is committed to researching, designing, and developing cutting-edge sleep optimization products that combine scientific innovation with world-class comfort," adds the founder of ZAMAT.
Zamat ships for free USA-wide over $35 and accepts returns within 100 days. To ensure a pleasant customer experience, Zamat offers 100-night trail and 10-year warranty. For more information, please visit https://zamatsleep.com/.
About The Company:
ZAMAT, a dedicated team focused on innovative cervical pillows for neck pain sufferers since 2017. The company’s mission is simple - help everyone get to enjoy the high-quality sleep they deserve. They have created one-stop sleep solutions that help everybody feel and live better.
For further inquiries, email service@zamatsleep.com or call 1(978) 707-688.
###
Media Contact
Company Name: Zamatsleep INC.
Phone Number: +1 (978) 707-6880
Email: service@zamatsleep.com
Address: 8001 N Woolsey AVE Portland, OR 97203
Website: https://zamatsleep.com/
Dreami Brant
ZAMATSLEEP INC.
+1 978-707-6880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn