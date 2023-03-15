In the News: Central Florida Nonprofit Welcomes Insulin Price Decreases
There’s no choice — I have to take insulin or I wouldn’t be sitting here,”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touched by Type 1, a widely recognized local non-profit focused on finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, is celebrating alongside 1.9 million individuals with type 1 Diabetes, after learning that Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced it was slashing prices and limiting out-of-pocket costs for patients using its insulin.
Diabetes patients in Florida and throughout the United States will soon have access to more affordable insulin.
Touched by Type 1 was founded 22 years ago by Elizabeth Forrest, who was diagnosed at the young age of 10 years old. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1, she said “There’s no choice — I have to take insulin or I wouldn’t be sitting here," she said. "And so, to see a drug like this, where the cost just goes up and we have no choice in the matter makes us customers for life unfortunately."
Eli Lilly announced decreased prices for its insulin, including one that will be reduced by as much as 70% by the end of the year. They also announced that they would work with pharmacies throughout the country to cap out-of-pocket costs for patients to $35 a month. Often costing hundreds of dollars, depending on various factors such as the prescription type, manufacturer and insurance provider, Forrest says patients can be forced into making tricky decisions and even go into debt over the rising costs. Now, she and others hope some of those unfortunate situations are eliminated. “I absolutely think this will save lives,” Forrest said.
If you or someone you know is seeking support, consider reaching out to Touched by Type 1 Diabetes. Knowing first-hand the intricacies of living with Type 1 Diabetes, the team created the D-Box – a starter kit providing important resources and supportive materials to help individuals with Diabetes thrive. Request a box today.
What started as a community fundraiser organized by a middle school student and small group of trusted advisers, has blossomed into an impactful and well respected nonprofit organization – spreading awareness about Type 1 Diabetes.
