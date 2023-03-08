Submit Release
Overcome Fears and Find Inner Peace – Discover Vocal Sound Healer & Awakening Mentor, Elizsabeth

Elizsabeth, a Vocal Sound Healer & Awakening Mentor, has dedicated her time to helping women on their spiritual awakening journey to heal past trauma and release anxiety & future fears in a holistic way. Elizsabeth understands that these challenges are signals that can be a catalyst for positive change if we listen and embrace them with love and wisdom.

Elizsabeth's own struggle with anxiety, apathy, and depression led her to develop an approach of self-healing where she encourages women to reclaim their power to unlock the full potential of who they truly are. She believes it is through facing our greatest fears, living from our truth and unconditionally loving ourselves again that we can discover our inner peace.

Having reached over 144,000 people around the world, Elizsabeth has helped countless women on their paths to personal discovery and fulfillment. Her passion is to help her clients unlock the magic and beauty within themselves, so they can become more true to who they are. She has empowered many of her clients to cultivate a life full of joy and purpose by helping them discover the deeper meaning behind their struggles and how to let go of anything that does not resonate.

Elizsabeth's journey of self-discovery has opened up a gateway for others to take bold steps toward living with courage, compassion, and integrity. She offers powerful Sound & Energy Healing, 1:1 coaching sessions & life-changing group programs that provide a safe space and opportunity for women to connect with their hearts and explore new perspectives on life.

Elizsabeth believes that we all have the ability within us to heal ourselves and create our own destinies. She encourages women to take charge of their lives with grace and courage, so they can live in alignment with what truly matters to them.

By enabling her followers to learn from her experiences, Elizsabeth has become a beacon of light in the dark depths of anxiety and depression. With her support, more and more people are realizing their true potential, allowing them to reconnect with the love that lies within.

For more information, visit elizsabeth.com. You can also get in touch with Elizsabeth at elizsabethcreates@gmail.com.

