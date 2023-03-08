Increasing Community Resilience

Communities today face an increasingly complex set of challenges. Disruptions from a range of acute shocks, such as natural disasters, pandemics, cyberattacks, infrastructure failure and loss of key industries are becoming more frequent and intense. Additionally, communities and systems are experiencing chronic stressors such as aging infrastructure, environmental degradation, and persistent poverty, which negatively impact quality of life and wellbeing, worsen the impacts of shocks, and undermine our ability to recover and thrive.

FEMA is spearheading an effort to create guidance and resources for the whole community to help everyone understand and fulfil their critical roles related to increasing national resilience. These resources will promote a common understanding of resilience, incorporate the relationship between stressors and shocks, address the critical roles of all stakeholders, and inspire fresh, forward-looking, and people-centered planning approaches to move the needle on increasing community and national resilience.

“We cannot have a resilient nation unless we are all resilient.” Victoria Salinas, Acting Resilience Deputy Administrator

FEMA Wants to Hear from You

With the complexity of this topic and the need to create a truly whole community effort to increase resilience, FEMA is seeking to engage a broad range of stakeholders to inform development of resilience guidance and resources. FEMA wants input from across the whole community—across disciplines, sectors, levels of government, communities, and individuals—on a range of topics, such as what actions and partnerships are needed to increase national resilience, the roles and responsibilities of whole community stakeholders, innovative approaches for successful resilience planning, and the resources needed to help the whole community understand and execute their roles. Email us at disaster-resilience@fema.dhs.gov.

Send Us Your Stories

We want to learn more about your journey towards resilience. Sharing your wins and challenges can help others learn from your experience. Stories of Resilience connects communities across the country through personal narratives with one goal: building a more resilient nation. Learn how to get involved by visiting the Resilient Nation Partnership Network Stories of Resilience website.

Join the Discussion

FEMA is hosting a series of 60-minute listening sessions to gather input from across the whole community to inform the development of actionable resilience guidance and resources. Please join the discussion and share this invitation with others.

These sessions will include facilitated discussions with a range of stakeholders. Advance registration is required and on a first-come, first-served basis. If you require assistive accommodations to participate in these sessions, please email us at disaster-resilience@fema.dhs.gov.

To register, click on your preferred session below:

Resilience Resources