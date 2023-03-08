President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Tennessee

WASHINGTON - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm during the period of Dec. 22-27, 2022.

Funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington counties.

Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew Friend has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.