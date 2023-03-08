Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 9, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend the Cabinet meeting.
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with private sector economists, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
