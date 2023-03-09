Lionfish Cyber Security Launches World's First Cyber Security Workforce Development Platform at Scale
The Lionfish platform is flexible, adaptable and able to handle large volumes of users without sacrificing performance or reliability.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionfish Cyber Security, a disabled veteran-owned technology company, has launched the world's first and only cyber security workforce development platform at scale. The Lionfish Risk Management Enablement Platform addresses the cyber skills gap facing the nation and helps businesses manage their risks more effectively in the face of increasing cyber attacks.
The Lionfish Risk Management Enablement Platform combines workforce development, Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) and cyber tools to help businesses protect their data, employees, and devices. It provides a holistic and proactive approach to compliance and risk management.
The workforce development offering provides employee upskilling in addition to apprenticeship and internship training and management. It offers on-demand help and training, cyber tool identification, pre-built policy and procedure responders, and robust analytic reports. The Lionfish platform has been designed to help any business, education institution or government agency implement a workforce development plan, or manage an existing one.
"We are proud to launch the world's first and only platform offering cyber security workforce development at scale," said Jeremy Miller, CEO of Lionfish Cyber Security. "We understand the problem behind the growing cyber skills gap in the world, and we're here to help bridge that gap with our employee upskilling, internship, and apprenticeship management platform."
Building a training platform at scale means that the Lionfish platform can handle large volumes of data, users, and training tasks. It can handle increasing amounts of data and users without sacrificing performance or reliability. Additionally, the platform is flexible and adaptable to changing requirements, such as new types of models, data sources, and training methods.
"We take pride in being a disabled veteran-owned technology company and bringing innovative and affordable solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Jeremy. "Our goal is to help businesses succeed and thrive in this ever-changing landscape of cyber threats."
For more information on the Lionfish Risk Management Enablement Platform and how it can help your business stay protected and manage your workforce development goals, visit www.lionfishcybersecurity.com.
About Lionfish Cyber Security
Lionfish Cyber Security is a disabled veteran-owned technology company that offers a comprehensive risk management enablement platform to help businesses protect their data, employees, and devices. The company's cloud-based suite combines governance, risk and compliance, cyber tools, and workforce development to address the increasing skills gap and number of cyber-attacks against businesses. Learn more by visiting lionfishcybersecurity.com or emailing info@lionfishcybersecurity.com.
This institution is regulated by the Office for Career and Technical Schools, 10 N Senate Avenue, Suite SE 308, Indianapolis 46204, OCTS@dwd.in.gov, http://www.in.gov/dwd/2731.htm.
Jeremy Miller
Lionfish Cyber Security
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube