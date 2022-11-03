Lionfish Cyber Security Announces Strategic Partnership with Purdue University
Lionfish Cyber Security to help Purdue’s CERIAS orchestrate cyber security management with new platform that addresses compliance, workflow solutions, and more.
We are excited about the new partnership with Purdue University and the opportunity to work with their security experts to help advance their research in prevention and response.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionfish Cyber Security is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Purdue University’s Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security (CERIAS).
— Jeremy Miller
CERIAS is one of the National Science Foundation’s “Original Seven" Centers for Academic Excellence. It addresses a broad scope of research and development in areas of focus are security, privacy, autonomy, resiliency, trusted electronics, and explainable AI. The research conducted through CERIAS includes faculty from eight different colleges and 20+ departments across all of Purdue University’s in person and online campuses.
The new partnership will give CERIAS access to the Lionfish Cyber Security Tackle Box™ platform that will help orchestrate cyber security management with modules that address compliance, workflow solutions, tool identification, vendor management and training.
Jeremy Miller, CEO of Lionfish Cyber Security stated, “Cyber Security is an always changing industry with new threats showing up every day. We are excited about the new partnership with Purdue University and the opportunity to work with their security experts to help advance their research in prevention and response.”
Gene Spafford, Executive Director Emeritusfor CERIAS said, “Cyber Tackle Box will allow us and our other partners to assess security, identify gaps, and implement solutions to ensure network resiliency and possible compliances if needed with regulatory bodies or local cybersecurity standards.” He continued, “Also, having our students utilize the Cyber Tackle Box in a classroom environment will provide additional hands-on experience with cybersecurity tools and compliances.”
Visit https://lionfishcybersecurity.com/cybertacklebox for more information.
About Lionfish Cyber Security
As a vet-owned business, Lionfish Cyber Security provides comprehensive cyber security readiness and protection for businesses. Our mission is to provide affordable and scalable solutions that enable businesses to be cyber resilient.
The Cyber Tackle Box™ platform from Lionfish Cyber Security orchestrates cyber security management with modules that address compliance, workflow solutions, tool identification, vendor management and training. We also prepare government contractors and subcontractors for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) audits. To learn more, visit www.lionfishcybersecurity.com.
Media Relations
Lionfish Cyber Security
matt@lionfishcybersecurity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn