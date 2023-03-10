The Best You Expo Concludes Journey in Los Angeles with World Class Speakers and Life-Changing Experiences
Bernardo Moya and Leigh Steinberg at The Best You Awards Gala. Leigh was honored for his work with brain health modalities for those suffering from TBIs and was given The Best You Health and Wellness Award.
Dr. Patrick Porter's Brain Tap booth at The Best You Expo. It activates the brain's neuroplasticity using light and sound technology with Dr. Porter’s proprietary guided visualization audio sessions to help people achieve brain fitness.
Actress and former Price is Right model Gwendolyn Osborne with Emmy-nominated Black Panther actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard on the red carpet at The 5th Annual Best You Awards Ceremony and Charity Gala.
Giloh Morgan with Bernardo Moya at the Doctors Touch booth at The Best You Expo. The goal at Doctor's Touch is to find and offer products that will bring healing and health to your body.
Hundreds of keynote speakers, workshops, and interactive sessions from mindfulness and meditation to financial planning and success strategies were enjoyed.
Over three days, attendees had the opportunity to hear from world-renowned thought leaders and experts in various fields. Some keynote speakers included the Founder of NuCalm, Jim Poole; CEO/Founder of Launch Cart, Greg Writer with “The Man Behind the Brands,” Bernt Ullmann; CEO of P3 University, Dr. Sonja Stribling; CEO/Founder of Powerteam International, Bill Walsh; and many more.
In addition to the inspiring talks, the Expo featured 120+ exhibitors showcasing their products and services, ranging from health and wellness, anti-aging, and stress relievers to business, eCommerce, and personal development products. Attendees had the chance to network with like-minded individuals, learn about new products and services, and participate in workshops and interactive sessions.
"The Best You Expo is all about empowering individuals to be their best version," said Bernardo Moya, the founder of The Best You Expo. "We are thrilled to have had such an incredible lineup of speakers and exhibitors at this year's event, and we are already looking forward to next year's Expo."
The highlight of the Expo was The 5th Annual Best You Awards Ceremony and Charity Gala, which recognized individuals and organizations making a positive impact in the world. Guests were treated to a sit-down dinner, open bar, and a silent and live auction, with a musical performance by Tony Guerrero Quintet featuring Lia Booth. Kelly Cardenas was the emcee for the evening, and live-stream services were provided by Alert The Globe.
Legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg (a.k.a. the “Real Life Inspiration Behind Jerry McGuire”) was honored for his work with brain health modalities for those suffering from TBIs and was given The Best You Health and Wellness Award. The Ryan Long International Humanitarian Award went to Jeff Hoffman for his global charity work in more than 200 countries; Best Film-Documentary went to Caroline Cory for her film "Superhuman"; International Speaker Award went to Marisa Peer; and The Personal Development Event Award was awarded to Greg Reid for his Secret Knock events. Michelle Patterson, who recently launched Touchpointe, a new human and OpenAI platform designed to help individuals diagnosed with cancer curate their personalized wellness plan, was honored with the Beacon of Hope Award.
Many world-renowned personal development leaders, VIPs, and celebrities attended the black-tie evening that raised funds for two nonprofits Global Unity Foundation and Unsilenced Voices.
A red carpet greeted guests by actress and former Price is Right model Gwendolyn Osborne who interviewed them on behalf of The Best You TV. In attendance were Emmy-nominated Black Panther actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard; Founder of Xponential Intelligence Mas Sajady; Donna Shepherd, founder of Global Unity Foundation; Michelle Jewsbury, founder of Unsilenced Voices; “The Divorce Coach” Sarah Davidson; Dame Doria Cordova from Money & You®, and many more.
Overall, the success of The Best You Expo can be attributed to happy attendees coming together to learn, connect, and grow. With its focus on personal development and empowerment, the Expo strives to become a beacon of hope and inspiration for individuals worldwide.
Plans are underway for March 2024; visit www.TheBestYouExpo.com for more information.
About The Best You Expo:
The Best You Expo is a platform dedicated to helping individuals grow and reach their full potential by providing a comprehensive approach to living their best life. The expo brings together the world's leading personal development, health and wellness, spirituality, and entrepreneurship experts to give attendees the tools and resources they need to achieve their goals.
