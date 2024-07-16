The Patriot Barbie, Lindsey Graham, Joins Launch Cart as New Brand Ambassador

Lindsey Graham, also known as The Patriot Barbie, proudly joins Launch Cart as the new brand ambassador, uniting their shared values of Faith, Family, and Freedom to empower entrepreneurs and uphold conservative ideals in the eCommerce space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey to the Launch Cart family. Her energy and commitment to our shared values are bound to resonate with our audience, inspiring them to take their online ventures to unprecedented heights," stated CEO Greg Writer.

Conservative Icon Lindsey Graham Partners with Launch Cart to Champion Faith, Family, and Freedom in eCommerce

In a society where anyone can be silenced and shut down for a belief system, I choose to join the platforms that respect and truly honor free speech.”
— Lindsey Graham
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Cart, America's preferred eCommerce platform and a leading alternative to the Canadian Shopify, is excited to announce its partnership with renowned conservative influencer Lindsey Graham, also known as The Patriot Barbie. This collaboration unites two powerful forces loyal to the principles of Faith, Family, and Freedom—core values that Launch Cart cherishes deeply.

Lindsey is set to represent Launch Cart as its brand ambassador with her influential voice and alignment with these ideals. Lindsey's dynamic personality and heart for service seamlessly embody what Launch Cart stands for, making her the perfect embodiment of our future-facing brand.

Launch Cart is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, small business owners, influencers, and digital marketers with a philosophy of cooperative capitalism and an anti-cancel culture stance. Our platform has been strategically designed to be the ”Easiest Way to Sell Online,” providing our clientele with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital landscape, what they call “On-Demand eCommerce.”

“In this current culture, nothing is more important than voting with our dollars. The parallel economy is what will continue to allow conservatives and patriots to thrive in business and afford the liberty of speaking up on the values and morals they believe in. In a society where anyone can be silenced and shut down for a belief system, I choose to join the platforms that respect and truly honor free speech. I am extremely excited to support, endorse, and thrive with Launch Cart, which is at the forefront of this movement,” states Lindsey Graham.

Discover the revolution of On Demand eCommerce at https://launchcart.com/ and witness firsthand why Launch Cart is the future of eCommerce and digital marketing solutions.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Kelly Bennett at Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

Follow Launch Cart on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @Launchcart to stay updated with their latest developments. Gain beneficial insights from their blog at https://launchcart.com/blog.

About Launch Cart: Launch Cart, America's preferred eCommerce platform, is a leading global SaaS technology provider specializing in innovative eCommerce solutions. As the #1 "On Demand eCommerce" platform, we offer free accounts for veterans, churches, and non-profits. Our platform empowers over 54,007 stores with a comprehensive suite of tools, focusing on seamless integrations with leading print-on-demand providers. We help small business owners and influencers create branded merch stores without inventory costs or fulfillment headaches. By leveraging our advanced technology, Launch Cart ensures the success of our clients in the digital marketplace.

Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com
