Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,908 in the last 365 days.

MDC March 15 virtual program offers tips on grilling fish

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Filets sizzling in the skillet is a great end to any fishing trip, but frying isn’t the only way to prepare fish caught in the wild.

People who would like to learn more about how to grill or bake the fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Outdoor Cooking: Grilling Fish,” a free virtual event from 2:30-3 p.m. on March 15. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Whether you plan to grill fish over an open campfire or for your next backyard cookout, MDC Education Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the techniques and methods needed. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189940

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

You just read:

MDC March 15 virtual program offers tips on grilling fish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more