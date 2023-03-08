Learn about snakes on March 15 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snakes are among Missouri’s most misunderstood animals. That’s unfortunate because underneath a snake’s frightful reputation is an animal that performs valuable pest-control services for humans and, with the exception of a few venomous species, is relatively harmless.

People can learn more about snakes on March 15 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Reptiles: Snakes of Missouri” at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program will be from 2-3 p.m. The nature center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190207

At the March 15 event, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will discuss some of the common species of snakes found in Missouri. She will provide tips on how to identify the state’s venomous snakes and will also talk about the valuable pest-control services snakes provide by their hunting of mice and rats.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center or want more information about the facility or other upcoming events can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.