Public Service Commission Approves Decrease in Delmarva’s Natural Gas Costs

On Wednesday, the Delaware Public Service Commission approved a 23% decrease in Delmarva Power’s natural gas costs, effective April 1st.

On Friday, February 24, 2023, Delmarva Power filed an application to amend its Gas Cost Rate (GCR) due to a warmer-than-expected winter and lower-than-forecasted natural gas prices over the past several months. The GCR represents the total purchased gas cost for natural gas service (not the pipes, meters, and other expenses).

An average residential gas customer will see a $5.41 decrease in their bills with usage on and after April 1st.

“We realize customers have seen higher utility bills over the winter as natural gas costs increased last year. We’re pleased that the Commission took this action and that we’re able to tell customers that a modest amount of relief is on the way,” said Matt Hartigan, Executive Director of the Public Service Commission.

The Commission approves natural gas commodity costs on an annual basis, usually every November. The rates can be adjusted throughout the year to ensure that regulated utilities are not over or under-collecting more than what is allowed by the Commission.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating accounts for the biggest portion of consumers’ utility bills. Savings tips include turning your thermostat down a few degrees, replacing dirty furnace filters, weather-stripping doors and windows, opening shades on sunny days, and closing vents and doors of unoccupied areas.

Delawareans can contact Energize Delaware about its Home Performance with Energy Star, Home Energy Counseling and Check-Up programs. These programs are designed to find areas that may need weatherization and could potentially produce savings.

For additional tips on lowering your gas bill, please contact your local utility.

Additionally, low-income Delawareans who are in need of financial assistance to meet their home energy costs may be eligible for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a program administered jointly by the Delaware Division of State Service Centers (DSCC) and Catholic Charities, Inc. Beginning October 1st through March 31st, eligible households can apply to receive grants to help pay for fuel assistance for home heating, which includes electricity, natural gas, kerosene, propane, coal, or wood. Grants are made to both homeowners and renters.

There is also crisis assistance funding available to help households in crisis during the winter months. Income eligibility for LIHEAP is defined as 200% of the federal poverty level. For more information on LIHEAP or to apply, click here.

The Delaware Public Service Commission was established to provide oversight of investor-owned public utilities in the State of Delaware. The Commission works to ensure safe, reliable, and reasonably priced electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater services. The Commission also has limited regulatory authority over telephone and cable television rates and services.