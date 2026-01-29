First Saturday Program Explores Black Family History at the Delaware Public Archives

Join the Delaware Public Archives in Dover on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. for the next First Saturday Program, Tracing Black Family Histories at the Delaware Public Archives, presented by archivist Leah Greer.

Researching Black family history can present unique challenges, particularly when tracing ancestors into the 19th century and earlier, before the passage of the 13th Amendment. This presentation will introduce resources available at the Delaware Public Archives for researching Black family history in Delaware, from the present day through the state’s earliest records. Attendees will learn strategies for uncovering information about formerly enslaved individuals, free Black communities, and family connections that may not appear in traditional genealogical sources.

This free program will take place at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. North, Dover.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.